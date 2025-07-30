Plainfield North’s Easton Isaacson hoping volleyball success translates to the gridiron

It takes athleticism to play volleyball. The ability to play quarterback takes discipline and a skill set not everyone possesses.

The ability to do both – and at a high level – is rare, but it’s what Easton Isaacson is hoping to accomplish this fall.

Isaacson, a junior at Plainfield North, was one of the better boys volleyball players in the Herald-News area this past spring. He now enters the fall as QB1 for the Tigers football team.

There’s a level of pressure that comes with that duty, for sure, but Isaacson is excited for what’s to come next.

“I’m feeling pretty good as we’re getting ready for the season,” he said. “Every practice and joint practice is getting us one step closer to the beginning of the season, which is where we want to be.”

Isaacson was a dominant force in volleyball in his sophomore season. Rotating between setter and outside/right side, he was one of the top players for the Tigers. He finished with 155 digs, 110 assists, 38 blocks, 15 aces and 194 kills.

Volleyball runs in the family. His brother Quinn Isaacson, who played collegiate volleyball at Ball State, recently made the USA men’s national team as part of the 2025 Volleyball Nations League.

Easton has received interest from multiple Division I volleyball programs, including three-time NCAA champion Ohio State.

In football, though, this will be the 6-foot-4, 185-pound signal-caller’s first time under center for the varsity squad. Still, he showed plenty of arm talent in Plainfield North’s scrimmage against Waubonsie Valley last week. He displayed nice touch on his deep ball and had several on-target throws downfield that would’ve been touchdowns if not for drops.

He was a little hesitant during 7-on-7s, holding onto the ball too long while waiting for his targets to get open. By the time the 11-on-11 scrimmage started, though, he was getting rid of the ball much quicker and displayed good mobility in and out of the pocket.

Isaacson noted there has been improvement from the entire team throughout camp.

“We’ve seen a lot of good improvement in the red zone,” he said. “Our passing, our running (have both improved). We’re getting our blocking assignments down. Our route concepts and everything are getting going now.”

Plainfield North coach Anthony Imbordino said that in addition to earning the eye of Ohio State in volleyball, Isaacson has made a name for himself in football camps throughout the summer. While he’s yet to earn any official offers, Isaacson has earned the attention of several schools in the MAC.

The Tigers’ coach expressed excitement at Isaacson’s development.

“He started on the volleyball team as a freshman,” Imbordino said. “We’re really excited about him.”

Isaacson said that for all of the positives, there are still areas for the Tigers to grow. Imbordino noted Plainfield North will be replacing a lot of experience on the roster from last season. The secondary and receiving corps are all new, the line will replace two starters, one running back is an inexperienced junior and Isaacson will be in his first year as the starter.

Isaacson said he’s just looking for the team to continue building together as the season opener approaches.

“We just need to have a little bit more consistency,” he said. “We need to get consistent with our passing concepts, running and making sure we’re doing the right things.”

Make no mistake, though, Isaacson still expects big things this year.

“(Our expectations are) really high,” he said. “We’re going to do well.”