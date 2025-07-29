Griffin Larsen embracing role as Sycamore starting QB amid team changes

Sycamore’s Griffin Larson tries to shake off a Lena-Winslow defender during a joint practice with Byron, Lena-Winslow and Sycamore at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

With eight Daily Chronicle 2024 All-Area Football first-team selections graduated from last year’s roster, there’s plenty of opportunity for Sycamore players to step into bigger roles.

Griffin Larsen is making the most of his opportunity this summer, as the senior is likely to take over the starting quarterback position.

And he’s liked what he’s seen this summer.

“The O-line has been great,” Larsen said. “The receivers are really good, the backs are good. We’ve got a lot of great skill positions, and then you’ve got a great O-line blocking for you. It just helps you.”

Larsen will take over for Burke Gautcher at quarterback. Gautcher was a three-year starter for the Spartans, the last two at quarterback, and is now playing for Iowa.

The team also lost a lot of speed and skill players at receiver and in the secondary, including Aidan Wyzard and Carter York.

“It’s tough losing guys like Burke and Carter, those are great players,” Larsen said. “But we’ve had guys step up into those roles, and they’ve done a great job filling them.”

Also an inside linebacker, Larsen is listed at 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.

Sycamore coach Joe Ryan said Larsen has had a good summer. He’s worked hard throughout his career, and it’s his turn to get a crack at the starting quarterback job.

“We don’t need him to make plays out of nothing,” Ryan said. “We have other guys that can put themselves in that position. We just need him to make all the plays that he’s supposed to make.”

Ryan said that’s the expectation for Larsen this year – just make the plays he’s supposed to make and be the best version of himself.

One of his biggest strengths, Ryan said, is that he’s a football junkie who consumes film and is always throwing.

“He’s quick in the pocket,” Ryan said. “He’s going to have to move around and see through windows. But he’s got the arm strength to make all the throws we need. He’s got tremendous arm strength for a kid that’s not as big as some of the other quarterbacks.”

The offensive line for Sycamore features a pair of returning all-area first-teamers, senior Owen DePauw and junior Will Rosenow.

Larsen said the line is shaping up well.

“It’s been a lot of growth from last year, just getting more reps,” Larsen said. “The offensive line has done a great job, giving me more time to throw and be more comfortable in the pocket.”

The offense will also benefit from the return of Kevin Lee, who surged as the year went on. He ended up being one of the main ballcarriers last year.

“He’s running like an experienced fullback for us,” Ryan said. “He’s pretty greased up, hitting where we need him to hit. I expect a really big year from him on both sides of the ball.”

Ryan said he also liked how the line is shaping up ahead of Lee and Larsen.

“We always want to be physical,” Ryan said. “If we can be physical and defense the run and run the ball well and do all those things, [we] give ourselves a chance. But it’s still a physical game, and you have to bring a physical brand.

“And I think we’re getting there.”