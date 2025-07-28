Princeton’s Teegan Davis, Bennett Williams pushing to get back on the field

July 28, 2025
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastNewsletterPhoto Store
Alden-Hebron Giants Amboy Clippers Antioch Sequoits Ashton-Franklin Center Raiders Barrington Broncos Batavia Bulldogs Bartlett Hawks Benet Academy Redwings Bishop McNamara Fightin' Irish Bolingbrook Raiders Bradley-Bourbonnais Boilermakers Brother Rice Crusaders Buffalo Grove Bison Bureau Valley Storm Burlington Central Rockets Carmel Corsairs Cary Grove Trojans Clifton Central Comets Coal City Coalers Conant Cougars Crystal Lake Central Tigers Crystal Lake South Gators DeKalb Barbs Dixon Dukes Downers Grove North Trojans Downers Grove South Mustangs Dundee-Crown Chargers Dwight Trojans East St. Louis Flyers Eastland-Pearl City Wildcatz Elk Grove Grenadiers Elgin Maroons Erie-Prophetstown Panthers Fenwick Friars Fieldcrest Knights Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland Forreston Cardinals Fremd Vikings Fulton Steamers Geneva Vikings Genoa-Kingston Cogs Glenbard East Rams Glenbard North Panthers Glenbard South Raiders Glenbard West Hitters Grant Bulldogs Grayslake Central Rams Grayslake North Knights Hall Red Devils Hampshire Whip-Purs Harvard Hornets Hersey Huskies Herscher Tigers Hiawatha Hawks Highland Park Giants Hinsdale Central Red Devils Hinsdale South Hornets Hoffman Estates Hawks Homewood Flossmoor Vikings Huntley Red Raiders IC Catholic Prep Knights Iroquois West Chargers Jacobs Golden Eagles Joliet Catholic Hilltoppers Joliet Central Steelmen Joliet West Tigers Johnsburg Skyhawks Kaneland Knights Kankakee Kays Lake Forest Scouts Lake Zurich Bears Lakes Eagles Larkin Royals LaSalle-Peru Cavaliers Lemont football Libertyville Wildcats Lincoln Way Central Knights Lincoln Way East Griffins Lincoln Way West Warriors Lockport Porters Loyola Academy Ramblers Lyons Township Lions Maine East Blue Demons Maine South Hawks Maine West Warriors Marengo Indians Marian Catholic Spartans Marian Central Catholic Hurricanes Marist RedHawks Marmion Academy Cadets Marquette Crusaders McHenry Warriors Metea Valley Mustangs Mendota Trojans Milford Bearcats Milledgeville Missiles Minooka Indians Momence Montini Broncos Morris Morrison Mustangs Morton Mustangs Mount Carmel Caravan Mundelein Mustangs Naperville Central Redhawks Naperville North Huskies Nazareth Academy Roadrunners Neuqua Valley Wildcats New Trier Trevians Newman Central Catholic Comets Niles Notre Dame Dons Oak Park River Forest Huskies Oregon Hawks Oswego Panthers Oswego East Wolves Ottawa Pirates Palatine Pirates Peotone Blue Devils Phillips Wildcats Plainfield Central Wildcats Plainfield East Bengals Plainfield North Tigers Plainfield South Cougars Plano Reapers Polo Marcos Prairie Ridge Wolves Princeton Tigers Prospect Knights Providence Catholic Celtics Reed-Custer Comets Richmond Burton Rockets Riverside Brookfield Bulldogs Rock Falls Rockets Rolling Meadows Mustangs Romeoville Spartans Round Lake Panthers Sandwich Indians Schaumburg Saxons Seneca Fighting Irish Simeon Wolverines St Anne Cardinals St Bede Bruins St Charles East Saints St Charles North North Stars St Edward Green Wave St Francis Spartans St Patrick Shamrocks St Rita Mustangs St Viator Lions Sterling Golden Warriors Stevenson Patriots Streator Bulldogs Sycamore Spartans Vernon Hills Cougars Warren Township Blue Devils Waubonsie Valley Warriors Wauconda Bulldogs West Aurora Blackhawks Westmont Sentinels Wheaton North Falcons Wheaton Academy Wheeling Wildcats Wheaton Warrenville South Tigers Willowbrook Warriors Wilmington Wildcats Woodstock Blue Streaks Woodstock North Thunder York Dukes Yorkville Foxes

Princeton’s Teegan Davis, Bennett Williams pushing to get back on the field

Former Tigers in camp for Iowa, Air Force Academy, respectively

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Bennett Williams (left) and Teegan Davis are looking to play their way back to the field this fall for the Air Force Academy and University of Iowa football teams, respectively.

Princeton's Bennett Williams (left) and Teegan Davis are looking to play their way back to the field this fall for the Air Force Academy and University of Iowa football teams, respectively. (Photos provided)

Teegan Davis and Bennett Williams teamed up for much success on the football field for the Princeton Tigers and each have their share of adversity.

The former Princeton standouts took in the Tigers’ summer scrimmage July 24 to check in on their former teammates while mapping their way back to the gridiron this fall.

It’s been two long years for Davis recovering from a devastating knee injury suffered while competing at the state indoor track meet his senior year in March of 2023. He redshirted his first year in Iowa City and received a medical redshirt his second.

He still has four years of eligibility and is ready to get back in action.

“I’m kind of healthy, (want to) stay healthy and see if I can make my way out there,” he said. ”I just want to find my way onto the field, whether it’s special teams, defense, to help the team."

He’ll get that chance with the start of fall practice in Iowa City this week.

“We got camp here in a week, move into a hotel on the 29th. Four full weeks of straight football. Four full weeks, every day,” he said.

Davis feels it will be a good season for the Hawkeyes.

“We’ve got a lot of newcomers this year, lot of freshmen came in, a lot of transfers and key pieces that came in. We’ve got a lot of older guys who know what they’re doing and played a lot of snaps. I think we should have a really good team this year.”

Davis was an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 3A All-State first-team selection at Princeton. As a senior quarterback, he accounted for 37 touchdowns and more than 2,400 yards of offense with his arm (1,638 yards, 20 TDs), and legs (766, 17).

He received a full-ride scholarship from Iowa in December, 2022, as a defensive back two days after decommitting from Eastern Illinois University. Hawkeye head coach Kirk Ferentz came to Prouty Gym in January, 2023, to watch Davis play for the then No. 1-ranked Class 2A Tigers basketball team.

Williams also was hampered by injury. He sustained a season-ending knee injury in a Week 5 win over Sterling during his senior year in 2023. He had already received a scholarship off with the Air Force Academy and signed with the Falcons a few months later after the new year in 2024.

Princeton senior Bennett Williams (51) is helped off the field by teammates Payne Miller (75) and Jack May (55) after injuring his knee Friday night.

Bennett Williams (51) is helped off the field by Princeton teammates Payne Miller (75) and Jack May (55) after injuring his knee in the 2023 Week 5 game against Sterling. (Mike Vaughn)

He practiced with the Air Force varsity and JV squads last fall, but did not play. He is hopeful to take the field this fall and said he should be dressing this year.

It has not been an easy task at the academy, but Williams knew it was not going to be.

“The academy has been tough, but it’s also going to be a job. Football’s been going good,” he said.

Williams said the biggest thing he’s learned about college football is the speed of the game.

“It’s definitely a lot different than high school. Being able to see that is a blast. I’ve been enjoying that a lot,” he said. “Some of the drills we do has helped me out a lot within the D-line position. Being able to learn some of that is going to help me with my craft.”

There are no redshirts awarded at the academy, Williams said.

“It’s just four years,” he said.

Williams will find a familiar face at the academy this year with incoming freshman cadet and former teammate Ian Morris on base, though Morris is not necessarily recognizable, having lost his trademark beard and long locks.

“Yeah, no hair, no beard. Caught him out of crowd, but I also know what squad he was in,” Williams said. “I’ll help him out. I know he’ll be a little more restricted freshman year, but I’ll help him with certain stuff if he needs something off base.”

Princeton will have a third former player, Payne Miller, in the Division I ranks this fall. Payne Miller is a redshirt freshman defensive lineman for Western Illinois. He played in two games last year for the Leathernecks, making one solo tackle.

Former Princeton players Teegan Davis and Bennett Williams watched the Tigers summer scrimmage with East Peoria on July 24. They are mapping their way back to the college gridiron this fall.

Former Princeton players Teegan Davis and Bennett Williams watched the Tigers summer scrimmage with East Peoria on July 24. They are mapping their way back to the college gridiron this fall. (Kevin Hieronymus)