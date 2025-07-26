Montini’s Isaac Alexander ready for double duty, eager to help defending Class 3A champs make another run

Montini senior Isaac Alexander is looking to double his impact this season.

Junior quarterback Izzy Abrams is the headliner on the team, but the Broncos’ success will hinge on players, like Alexander, who can contribute both ways and help lead the team.

The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Alexander played running back and safety for the Broncos last season, contributing several key plays to ignite the Broncos’ run to the Class 3A state championship. He finished with 74 tackles and five interceptions last season. Alexander said last season’s success – individual and team – helped push him harder for his senior season.

“Last year I learned that in order for you to thrive, you must put the team first,” Alexander said. “Both sides of the ball require focus and being teachable, so doing that or my junior year will allow me to play at my full potential this year by learning from my offensive and defensive coaches. Playing both ways also showed me that conditioning is important, which is why I have prioritized it this offseason.”

Alexander played running back for the first three games last season before an injury forced him to just play on defense. Alexander said he’s motivated to stay healthy and contribute on offense.

“I’m very excited to play running back this year because throughout my football career, I’ve always played running back,” Alexander said. “I enjoy being an asset to the offense and making plays. During my sophomore and junior years, I played safety to put the team first because that’s what the team needed. This year, I will be more focused on offense and running back, which was always my first love in football.”

Montini coach Mike Bukovsky said Alexander is a key player for his program. The Broncos return nine starters on offense and four on defense, putting a bigger emphasis on Alexander’s playmaking abilities in the secondary. In the last two seasons, Alexander has amassed 166 tackles, five interceptions, forced four fumbles and recovered two fumbles.

“Defensively we lost a number of senior starters,” Bukovsky said. “We’re rebuilding. Isaac is a safety for us and he’s back after doing a great job last year. He’s an impact player we feel really good about.

““We’ve got high hopes. I think we’ve got another good group, so we feel good about our summer and what we have returning. Our offense will be more explosive than last year. We have a lot of talent returning. Isaac is back after not playing running back last year because of an injury. He’s going to have a great season for us on offense.”

Alexander, who was selected to the Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference White Division team last season, said he prepared for the upcoming season by working on several elements of his game and body.

“During the offseason, I have been training several days for two hours with my trainer. I’ve worked on my speed, agility, weightlifting, skill position training at running back,” Alexander said. “I also do stretching, running long distances and pool workouts to help prepare myself physically for the season.”

Alexander said the Broncos have the pieces to repeat as state champions this season. Montini, which finished 12-2 last season, hosts Jackson Lumen Christi from Michigan on Aug. 29 in the season opener.

Lumen Christi has won a Michigan record 14 state football championships.

“The sky is the limit for this season for Montini football team,” Alexander said. “We’ve lost a lot of seniors from last year’s graduating class, yet leaders are stepping up in the rising senior and junior class. I believe that this team has great talent, along with a newer coaching staff that will push us to higher limits. I believe this team can repeat as champions but also win our conference in the Chicago Catholic League.”