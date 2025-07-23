July 23, 2025
Morris to honor 2005 Class 6A state championship team

Morris will celebrate former state champs at homecoming game Sept. 19

By Rob Oesterle

Morris' Dane Zumbahlen (from left), Alex Perry, John Dergo, coach George Dergo and Jamie Cumbie celebrate winning the Class 6A state championship in 2005. The 2005 team will be honored Sept. 19 at Morris' Homecoming game against La Salle-Peru, (Shaw Media)

To many people in Morris, it seems like only yesterday that the 2005 football team featuring such players as captains John Dergo, Jamie Cumbie, Alex Perry and Dane Zumbahlen had a magical season.

Morris will honor that team on Sept. 19 at its homecoming game against La Salle-Peru. A reception area will be provided in the north end zone during the game. Players and coaches from that team will be admitted for free and recognized during halftime of the varsity game.

The Morris Community High School administration would like to have as many players and coaches as possible return for the celebration, so they are asking that the word gets spread to all of the players and coaches from the 2005 team.

Under first-year head coach George Dergo, who took the reins from the legendary Dan Darlington, the team went through the regular season unbeaten and qualified for the playoffs in Class 6A for the first time in school history. Then, it took on historical nemesis Joliet Catholic Academy and the Hilltoppers’ 30-game winning streak in the quarterfinals. For the first time, the game was played in Morris rather than Memorial Stadium in either Joliet or Champaign.

In front of an overflowing crowd estimated at more than 7,000, Morris finally broke through and beat the Hilltoppers 28-21. John Dergo broke loose for an 81-yard touchdown run on Morris’ first offensive play and finished with more than 350 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He also intercepted two passes in the end zone to prevent JCA scores, one in the final half-minute.

Morris went on to beat Crystal Lake South (33-13) in the semifinals and Normal Community (14-9) in the title game to finish the season 14-0 for the first time. It was the last of three state championships won by Morris, one each in Class 3A (1980), 4A (1984) and 6A. The team also has runner-up finishes in 1979 (3A), 1989 (4A), 1994 (4A), 2001 (5A), 2004 (5A), 2007 (5A), 2012 (5A) and 2017 (4A), and have reached the Class 5A semifinals two of the past three seasons.

Morris began the 2005 season with a 41-19 win over Geneva and followed that with a 41-0 win over Yorkville. Morris then defeated Lemont 42-7 and Riverside-Brookfield 61-8 to end nonconference play. In the Suburban Prairie South, Morris went unbeaten, beating Plainfield South 21-7, Minooka 42-7, Oswego East 61-0, Oswego 45-14 and Plainfield Central 49-34. They began the playoffs with a 42-8 win over Crete-Monee before winning a rematch with Geneva, 32-6, to set up the quarterfinal matchup with JCA.

George Dergo’s assistant coaches that season were Dave Auwerda, Tom Peterson, Andy Peterson, Alan Thorson, John Wodziak, Keith Anderson and Mike Keating. Thorson is currently the Morris head coach in his 16th season at the helm. He took over for Dergo in 2010 and has guided Morris to 11 playoff appearances, including second-place finishes in 2012 (5A) and 2017 (4A).

“I couldn’t have asked for a better year to start my career at Morris than the 2005 year,“ Thorson said. ”Coming in and being a part of a state champion and one of the best teams in school and possibly state history was amazing.

“I was just honored to be at Morris and a part of the coaching staff. We had some great coaches then – Coach Dergo, Dave Auwerda, Tom and Andy Peterson . I was the head sophomore coach that year and an assistant varsity coach. I really appreciated Coach Dergo allowing me to play a bigger role on the varsity staff as well.

“That team was special in so many ways. You had great individuals and team captains like John Dergo, Jamie Cumbie, Alex Perry and Dane Zumbahlen. A defense that absolutely flew to the ball on every play. But what stood out the most to me was how they played together as a team. They understood what being a Morris football player was all about, and they showed it in every game. They were special and set the standard for every Morris football team to strive to be like.”