Two-way threat: DeKalb’s Owen Sisson eyes success on both lines

DeKalb’s Owen Sisson sets up to block during a summer practice session at the school in July. (Mark Busch)

Coaches at small schools try to avoid using the same player on both the offensive and defensive lines.

DeKalb senior Owen Sisson is about to start his third year playing on both lines for a Barbs team that plays a schedule loaded with the biggest schools in the state.

The 6-foot-1½, 270-pound Minnesota State recruit said the biggest challenge is having the right mindset.

“You have to kind of stick through it and push through,” Sisson said. “It’s going to be hard regardless, especially the first few games when the adrenaline is so high and you’re playing at NIU [in Week 1 against rival Sycamore]. You kind of fall off at some point in the second half. And it’s hard but I think just being mentally strong with it and finding the motor to go 100 every play is all mental.”

Sisson locked down his college plans in July, committing to the NCAA Division II Mavericks. Minnesota State reached the national semifinals last year, finishing 11-4. They’ve made three straight playoff appearances.

He said he liked the staff at the school and how he was treated. He also said he wanted to finalize his college plans before the Barbs’ season started. He said he expects to play on the defensive line in college.

DeKalb coach Derek Schneeman said Sisson may have been under-recruited because of his size and that he could be a D-I player.

“I think he’s a little overlooked because of his height,” Schneeman said. “That was a non-qualifier for a lot of schools unfortunately. But he can flat-out play. Minnesota State came in, really liked him and they’ve been staying on him. I think that played really well with Owen.”

Sisson said he has some high expectations for both himself and the Barbs this year. He’s hoping to help the team back into the postseason for the first time since 2022. DeKalb went 1-8 last year.

For him, that means performing at a high level on both sides of the ball.

“Whether or not accolades come with it, I just want to have a presence on the field,” Sisson said. “Just as long as it translates to the field, that’s the biggest part for me. Can I contribute the most to winning playoff games and having a great year?”

Even though he’s a bigger guy, Schneeman said he has a deceptive motor. It’s that explosiveness that translates to his success on both lines.

“For him to do what he does, you got to be special in 7A, 8A football. He’s definitely that,” Schneeman said. “What sets him apart is his explosiveness. He runs legitimately a sub-5 40. He’s got really special agility and quickness for someone his size.”

Schneeman said he expects to use Sisson all over the defensive line, but he’ll remain at left tackle when playing on offense.

His explosiveness makes him a weapon anywhere on the defensive line, Schneeman said. It’s why the coach has been using him as a two-way starter since his sophomore year.

“He’s just someone who needs to be on the field all the time because he’s an impact player,” Schneeman said. “He’s an impact player and he can make a difference on every single play. You don’t often see that with the competition we’re playing. But I think he’s just that good.”

Sisson said the team has been meshing together through summer workouts and tournaments. It’s a good balance of returning players and new players that has him excited for the upcoming season.

“We always felt like we’ve been a good team and that we just haven’t been able to put it together,” Sisson said. “We just haven’t been able to put it together. With all the experience we have, it’s like it’s just now or never. We just have to make it happen this year.”