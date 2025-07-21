Glenbard South’s Henry Riley ‘clicks’ as a complete tight end, headlines talented combo at position

Glenbard South’s Elijah Donahue carries the ball during a joint practice with Sterling and Oswego East football teams on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 in Oswego. (Sandy Bressner)

Henry Riley has a theory on how he finally unlocked his ability as a complete tight end.

His work on defense.

Riley, a dynamic 6-foot-5 rising junior, led Glenbard South in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns last fall. But it did not click for Riley, who also plays defensive end, as a blocker until about Week 7.

“The thing that helped me the most was playing defense, which I love,” Riley said. “I feel like I’m a little more physical on defense. That helps my offensive game a lot. It took a while, at one point it just clicked. I don’t know, one day I just started blocking better than before.”

Riley is one of six starters on offense and six on defense that return from a Raiders’ team that went 6-4 in 2024, took second in the Upstate Eight East and made the program’s 13th consecutive playoff appearance.

He is part of a talented tight end combination with sophomore Elijah Donahue, who started as a freshman. A tremendous athlete who is a two-time state track and field qualifier in shot put and discus, Riley also helped Glenbard South’s 4x200 relay qualify last spring.

He’ll start at defensive end this year for the Raiders while playing tight end.

“He has a great frame and he uses his body well. You can’t teach his length and you can’t teach his burst. His ability to get off the ball is fantastic and he’s one of the fastest kids on the team,” Glenbard South coach Ryan Crissey said. “We have to figure out how to get this kid touches. He is a kid that we have to design 8-10 plays for to get him the ball. He’s a fantastic target. You put the ball up and he’ll go get it.”

Riley’s football position has been fluid since starting high school.

Freshman year he played inside linebacker, then was moved to defensive end. He was an outside receiver, but because of his size and Glenbard South’s depth at the skill positions he was moved inside.

It was a learning curve for a self-proclaimed “skinny dude” blocking bigger kids.

“He did not have a lot of success blocking overnight,” Crissey said. “It really did not start clicking until Week 7, took about three-fourths of the season for him to realize I am strong enough, capable enough mentally and emotionally to a place where he was physical. We can use him as a lead blocker, and in the passing game it provides great opportunities.”

Crissey needs Riley to be versatile to maximize the talents of him and Donahue, who Crissey touts as a Power Five recruit type of prospect.

In Donahue’s first varsity game last season, against Wheaton Warrenville South, he rushed for 82 yards and had four pass deflections.

“He will be all over the field, playing corner, returning the ball,” Crissey said. “He is physically and emotionally a different type of kid, the type of kids who will be playing on Saturdays. He has that it factor.”

Another sophomore, Mason Fort, is expected to take the reins as Glenbard South’s starting quarterback. Fort played tight end and lineman in youth leagues, and junior Tommy Bauman started at quarterback for Glenbard South last year, but Crissey made the decision this past week to go with Fort as his No. 1 guy.

“Mason became obsessed with training and learning the position and understanding how defenses work and offenses work. The progress that he made in the last 4-5 weeks is substantial,” Crissey said.

“There are some throws that Mason can make that I don’t know many other quarterbacks in DuPage County can make, just because of his physical stager and his levers are so long. He is learning touch. Definitely will be growing pains but the upside is significantly high with Mason.”

Defensively, Crissey proudly said that the Raiders have “11 absolute nut jobs” with “good attitudes and a Napoleon complex” that play fast, loud and physical.

Typifying that group is all-conference middle linebacker Ari Ioannou.

“Ari is the best type of crazy that you want, he is a throwback inside linebacker and an absolute thumper,” Crissey said. “He is super aggressive on run support and fast and athletic people in the hooks and curls area. He is incredibly well-spoken and well-respected by his teammates. He is one of the heartbeats of our defense.”

Ioannou was a quarterback when he first started playing youth football, but hated the pressure it put on him.

He found a home at linebacker.

“Ever since I started playing linebacker I learned that I love to hit, that I’m a physical guy,” he said. “My dad is a big reason why I’m playing linebacker now. He thought from Day 1 that I could be a great quarterback. He knew I had the brains for it but could tell I wasn’t comfortable with it and he told me to play linebacker, and ever since I’ve been a linebacker.

“Personally, I think it’s the quarterback of the defense. I learned the brains part and my dad helped me pave the way to being a linebacker.”