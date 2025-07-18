July 18, 2025
2025 IHSA schedule release: NewsTribune/BCR top games to watch week by week

By Kevin Chlum
Members of the Princeton football team run onto Bryant Field during the first-round of the Class 3A playoffs against Oregon on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 at Princeton High School.

Members of the Princeton football team run onto Bryant Field before a playoff game last season. The IHSA released football schedules Friday and the Tigers have several big games to watch, including against Rockridge, Kewanee and Monmouth-Roseville. (Scott Anderson)

With the IHSA releasing the state’s football schedules on Friday, here are the top games to watch in the NewsTribune area for the 2025 season.

Week 1: Bureau Valley (4-5) at St. Bede (2-7), 7 p.m. Aug. 29

In the matchup of former Three Rivers Conference foes, either St. Bede’s Jack Brady or Bureau Valley’s Patrick Elder will earn their first win in their new position. For Brady, it would be his first win as a head coach as he takes over at his alma mater after nine years as an assistant. Elder has been head coach at four other schools.

Honorable mention: La Salle-Peru (3-6) at United Township (4-5), 6:45 p.m., Aug. 29: The JJ Raffelson era begins at L-P with a winnable game. The Cavs have won 14 straight against the Panthers, including 18-16 last fall.

Week 2: Rockridge (8-3) at Princeton (10-2), 7 p.m., Sept. 5

The Tigers don’t get challenged much in the regular season in recent years, but the Rockets could be an early test in the Three Rivers crossover. Last season, Princeton beat Rockridge 27-18 on the road on the way to a 10-2 record and a Class 3A quarterfinal appearance.

Week 3: Hall-Putnam County (2-7) at Mendota (0-9), 7 p.m., Sept. 12

The rivalry enters a new chapter as both teams have a new coach. Alumnus Nick Sterling takes over at Hall, while former St. Bede coach Jim Eustice moves into the same role at Mendota. The Red Devils have won the last three meetings.

Week 4: Kewanee (5-5) at Princeton (10-2), 7 p.m., Sept. 19

Princeton-Kewanee is one of the state’s oldest rivalries, having been played 126 times. In recent years, the matchup usually plays a pivotal role in deciding the Three Rivers Mississippi. The teams tied for the title in 2021. In 2023, 2022 and 2019, Princeton won and Kewanee placed second.

Week 5: Monmouth-Roseville (8-2) at Princeton (10-2), 7 p.m., Sept. 26

The Tigers will look to avenge their lone regular season loss from last season - 31-3 at Mon-Rose in Week 5 - that ended Princeton’s streak of five consecutive Three Rivers Mississippi Division championships.

Week 6: Ottawa (1-8) at La Salle-Peru (3-6), 7 p.m., Oct. 3

After a Week 3 nonconference game in Ottawa, the Cavaliers and Pirates will meet in an Interstate 8 Conference game at Howard Fellows Stadium. L-P has won the last 11 games in the rivalry, which has been played 126 times, including 33-0 and 14-7 wins last fall.

Honorable mention: Dwight (8-4) at St. Bede (2-7), 1 p.m., Oct. 4: The Bruins’ homecoming game should be a good one if history repeats itself. Both meetings between the teams since they joined the Chicagoland Prairie Conference have been decided by three points or less.

Week 7: Illini West (6-4) at Bureau Valley (4-5), 7 p.m., Oct. 10

The Storm haven’t made the playoffs since 2016 but have been on the cusp the last two years, going 4-5. Bureau Valley’s game against Illini West is potentially a loss the Storm could flip into a win to help end the postseason drought.

Week 8: Hall-PC (2-7) at Riverdale (4-5), 7 p.m., Oct. 17

Last year, the Red Devils played playoff spoiler for the Rams with a thrilling, back-and-fourth 35-32 victory in Spring Valley.

Week 9: O’Fallon (2-7) at La Salle-Peru (3-6), 7 p.m. Oct. 24

Looking at L-P’s schedule, the Cavaliers have several likely wins and multiple likely losses based on historical results, leaving a handful of swing games, including the regular-season finale against O’Fallon. A win against O’Fallon could be the difference in L-P making the playoffs or not.