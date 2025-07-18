2025 IHSA football schedule release: The Times area’s top games to watch, week by week

July 18, 2025
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastNewsletterPhoto Store
Alden-Hebron Giants Amboy Clippers Antioch Sequoits Ashton-Franklin Center Raiders Barrington Broncos Batavia Bulldogs Bartlett Hawks Benet Academy Redwings Bishop McNamara Fightin' Irish Bolingbrook Raiders Bradley-Bourbonnais Boilermakers Brother Rice Crusaders Buffalo Grove Bison Bureau Valley Storm Burlington Central Rockets Carmel Corsairs Cary Grove Trojans Clifton Central Comets Coal City Coalers Conant Cougars Crystal Lake Central Tigers Crystal Lake South Gators DeKalb Barbs Dixon Dukes Downers Grove North Trojans Downers Grove South Mustangs Dundee-Crown Chargers Dwight Trojans East St. Louis Flyers Eastland-Pearl City Wildcatz Elk Grove Grenadiers Elgin Maroons Erie-Prophetstown Panthers Fenwick Friars Fieldcrest Knights Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland Forreston Cardinals Fremd Vikings Fulton Steamers Geneva Vikings Genoa-Kingston Cogs Glenbard East Rams Glenbard North Panthers Glenbard South Raiders Glenbard West Hitters Grant Bulldogs Grayslake Central Rams Grayslake North Knights Hall Red Devils Hampshire Whip-Purs Harvard Hornets Hersey Huskies Herscher Tigers Hiawatha Hawks Highland Park Giants Hinsdale Central Red Devils Hinsdale South Hornets Hoffman Estates Hawks Homewood Flossmoor Vikings Huntley Red Raiders IC Catholic Prep Knights Iroquois West Chargers Jacobs Golden Eagles Joliet Catholic Hilltoppers Joliet Central Steelmen Joliet West Tigers Johnsburg Skyhawks Kaneland Knights Kankakee Kays Lake Forest Scouts Lake Zurich Bears Lakes Eagles Larkin Royals LaSalle-Peru Cavaliers Lemont football Libertyville Wildcats Lincoln Way Central Knights Lincoln Way East Griffins Lincoln Way West Warriors Lockport Porters Loyola Academy Ramblers Lyons Township Lions Maine East Blue Demons Maine South Hawks Maine West Warriors Marengo Indians Marian Catholic Spartans Marian Central Catholic Hurricanes Marist RedHawks Marmion Academy Cadets Marquette Crusaders McHenry Warriors Metea Valley Mustangs Mendota Trojans Milford Bearcats Milledgeville Missiles Minooka Indians Momence Montini Broncos Morris Morrison Mustangs Morton Mustangs Mount Carmel Caravan Mundelein Mustangs Naperville Central Redhawks Naperville North Huskies Nazareth Academy Roadrunners Neuqua Valley Wildcats New Trier Trevians Newman Central Catholic Comets Niles Notre Dame Dons Oak Park River Forest Huskies Oregon Hawks Oswego Panthers Oswego East Wolves Ottawa Pirates Palatine Pirates Peotone Blue Devils Phillips Wildcats Plainfield Central Wildcats Plainfield East Bengals Plainfield North Tigers Plainfield South Cougars Plano Reapers Polo Marcos Prairie Ridge Wolves Princeton Tigers Prospect Knights Providence Catholic Celtics Reed-Custer Comets Richmond Burton Rockets Riverside Brookfield Bulldogs Rock Falls Rockets Rolling Meadows Mustangs Romeoville Spartans Round Lake Panthers Sandwich Indians Schaumburg Saxons Seneca Fighting Irish Simeon Wolverines St Anne Cardinals St Bede Bruins St Charles East Saints St Charles North North Stars St Edward Green Wave St Francis Spartans St Patrick Shamrocks St Rita Mustangs St Viator Lions Sterling Golden Warriors Stevenson Patriots Streator Bulldogs Sycamore Spartans Vernon Hills Cougars Warren Township Blue Devils Waubonsie Valley Warriors Wauconda Bulldogs West Aurora Blackhawks Westmont Sentinels Wheaton North Falcons Wheaton Academy Wheeling Wildcats Wheaton Warrenville South Tigers Willowbrook Warriors Wilmington Wildcats Woodstock Blue Streaks Woodstock North Thunder York Dukes Yorkville Foxes

2025 IHSA football schedule release: The Times area’s top games to watch, week by week

By J.T. Pedelty
Streator quarterback Isaiah Weibel throws a pass while being pressured by Ottawa's Hector Valdez on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 at Doug Dieken Stadium in Streator.

Streator quarterback Isaiah Weibel throws a pass while being pressured by Ottawa's Hector Valdez during the rivals' 2024 meeting at Doug Dieken Stadium in Streator. (Scott Anderson)

With the release of the 2025 IHSA football schedules, here is a week-by-week look at the can’t-miss games across The Times coverage area.

Week 1: Marquette at Aurora Christian, 7 p.m., Aug. 29

This will be the fourth consecutive fall the Crusaders have opened up against the Eagles. Two of the previous three season-opening meetings were tight affairs, including last season’s 24-19 Marquette loss at Gould Stadium. Both teams, per usual, found themselves back in the playoffs by season’s end, and this one will be a quality first win for whoever comes out on top.

Another good one: Chicago Christian at Seneca, 7 p.m., Aug. 29

Week 2: Streator at Ottawa, 7:15 p.m., Sept. 5

The 104th meeting of the Route 23 Rivalry, the third-oldest high school football rivalry in Illinois, will take place at King Field. Both teams had disappointing 2024 campaigns – Streator finishing 3-6; the Pirates’ lone win coming over the Bulldogs 34-7 at Doug Dieken Stadium – but looking at the schedule this year both have realistic chances of starting 3-0 if things break right ... and, of course, they can win this one.

Another good one: Fieldcrest at El Paso-Gridley, 7 p.m., Sept. 5

Week 3: La Salle-Peru at Ottawa, 7:15 p.m., Sept. 12

It’s back-to-back fierce rivalry games at King Field for the Pirates, who will host the Cavaliers for the 127th meeting of the archrivals. L-P has dominated of late, winning the last 11. This one officially is a nonconference game, with the Week 6 meeting in La Salle the one that will count in the Interstate 8 standings.

Another good one: Plano at Sandwich, 7 p.m., Sept. 12

Week 4: FCW at Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio, 7 p.m. , Sept. 19

This will be a nice midseason measuring-stick matchup for both of these Illinois 8-Man Football Association playoff teams from a year ago. Last season, though Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland won six games and returned to the I8FA postseason for a second straight season, the Falcons did not measure up to the powerhouse Clippers in a 46-14 defeat.

Another good one: Seneca at Genoa-Kingston, 7 p.m., Sept. 19

Week 5: Streator at Peotone, 7 p.m., Sept. 26

As written earlier, the Bulldogs on paper appear to have three reasonably winnable games to open the season before Week 4’s visit from perennial powerhouse Coal City. If Streator could come into Week 5 with a 3-1 or even 2-2 record, this matchup with playoff regular Peotone would become an interesting one in the midcard of the Illinois Central Eight Conference and the state’s at-large playoff picture.

Another good one: St. Bede at Marquette, 7 p.m., Sept. 26

Marquette's Payton Gutierrez dives for the end zone to score a touchdown as Seneca's Nick Grant tackles him late on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 at Seneca High School.

Marquette's Payton Gutierrez dives for the end zone to score a touchdown as Seneca's Nick Grant tackles him during the second of two meetings between the rivals in 2024. (Scott Anderson)

Week 6: Seneca at Marquette, 7 p.m., Oct. 3

There are only four teams left in the Chicagoland Prairie – Dwight and St. Bede being the others – and no automatic IHSA playoff bid for the champion, but that’s won’t lessen the intensity as the defending conference champion Fighting Irish and league runner-up Crusaders meet for the only time after playing twice last fall. Both were double-digit Seneca victories.

Another good one: Ottawa at La Salle-Peru, 7:15 p.m., Oct. 3

Week 7: Ridgeview/Lexington at Fieldcrest, 7 p.m., Oct. 10

These old Midstate Conference rivals didn’t play in 2024 due to the formation of the Heart of Central Illinois superconference, but Mustangs-Knights is back on the menu in a week that doesn’t, on paper at least, offer a lot of compelling matchups in the area. Fieldcrest (1-8 last season) won the last meeting against the Mustangs (2-7 in 2024) by a score of 36-14 in 2023.

Another good one: West Central at FCW, 7 p.m., Oct. 10

Week 8: St. Joe-Ogden at Seneca, 7 p.m., Oct. 17

All right, now we’re back with a really good one. Seneca, which went 9-2 last season with its only losses coming to 10-win Du-Pec and 11-win BHRA, welcomes to town St. Joe-Ogden, a 10-win team from a year ago whose only loss came in 3A’s second round in a rematch battle with nine-win Tolono Unity. Both were conference champions and won a playoff game, combining to outscore their opponents 785-345.

Another good one: Dixon at Streator, 7 p.m., Oct. 17

Week 9: Sandwich at Marengo, 7 p.m., Oct. 24

This season finale turned out to be a big one for both teams last season. Marengo handed the Kishwaukee River Conference’s other Indians a 28-14 Week 9 loss in Sandwich, propelling Marengo into the playoffs and tamping down Sandwich’s own playoff seed so it had to visit Wheaton Academy, resulting in a lopsided first-round loss and a 5-5 ultimate season records for both sets of Indians. This one could loom just as large.

Another good one: Granite City at Ottawa, 7 p.m., Oct. 24