July 01, 2025
Shaw Local
An early look at St. Bede’s 2025 football schedule

SBA alum, former quarterback taking over Bruins’ helm

By Kevin Hieronymus
St. Bede Bruins logo

Former St. Bede quarterback Jack Brady has taken over as head coach at the Academy, succeeding Jim Eustice, who departed for neighboring Mendota.

The Bruins finished 2-7 in 2024, winning one of four games played in the Chicagoland Prairie Conference.

Here’s an early look at the Bruins’ 2025 season:

Friday, Aug. 29, vs. Bureau Valley: The Bruins will host former Three Rivers rival Bureau Valley to kick off the 2025 season. The Storm, who finished 4-5 last year, also have a new coach in veteran Patrick Elder. The Bruins beat the Storm 31-20 in their last meeting in 2022.

Friday, Sept. 5, at Eureka: St. Bede faces a Week 2 rematch on the road at Eureka. The Hornets beat the Bruins 39-23 at the Academy in Week 2 on the way to a 9-2 record last year, falling in the second round of the 3A playoffs.

Friday, Sept. 12, vs. North Boone: The Bruins return home for a Week 3 matchup against North Boone. The Vikings went 4-5 in the Big Northern Conference last year, including wins over Oregon, Winnebago, Rock Falls and Rockford Christian (by forfeit).

Saturday, Sept. 20, at Lewistown-Spoon River Valley-Cuba: A Saturday matinee awaits the Bruins with a road trip to Lewistown to face the LVC co-op out of the Lincoln Trail Conference. The Indians did not win a game last year, including a 46-19 loss to Bureau Valley.

Friday, Sept. 26, at Ottawa Marquette: The Chicagoland Prairie Conference opener sends the Bruins to Marquette to face the Crusaders, looking to avenge a 43-7 defeat. The Crusaders finished 6-5 a year ago, falling to Galena in the second round of the 1A playoffs.

Saturday, Oct. 4, vs. Dwight: The Trojans will serve as St. Bede’s homecoming foes with a 1 p.m. kickoff. Dwight slipped past the Bruins 29-27 last year at Dwight in a Chicagoland Prairie Conference battle.

Friday, Oct. 10, at Seneca: Another Chicagoland Prairie Conference tilt sends the Bruins to Seneca for Week 7. The Irish defeated the Bruins 36-12 at the Academy on the way to a 9-2 record. The Irish fell in the second round of the 2A playoffs.

Friday, Oct. 17, vs. Peoria Notre Dame: It will be a second straight week of Irish opponents when St. Bede welcomes Notre Dame to the Academy gridiron. These Irish finished fifth in the Big 12 Conference last year at 5-3. They reached the second round of the 4A playoffs, bowing out at 6-5.

Friday, Oct. 24, at. Decatur St. Teresa: The Bulldogs had a 5-5 record last year as an independent, falling in the first round of the 2A playoffs.