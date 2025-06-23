Downers Grove North’s Aiden Solecki commits to Purdue; St. Francis’ Zach Washington to Michigan State

June 23, 2025
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastNewsletterPhoto Store
Alden-Hebron Giants Amboy Clippers Antioch Sequoits Ashton-Franklin Center Raiders Barrington Broncos Batavia Bulldogs Bartlett Hawks Benet Academy Redwings Bishop McNamara Fightin' Irish Bolingbrook Raiders Bradley-Bourbonnais Boilermakers Brother Rice Crusaders Buffalo Grove Bison Bureau Valley Storm Burlington Central Rockets Carmel Corsairs Cary Grove Trojans Clifton Central Comets Coal City Coalers Conant Cougars Crystal Lake Central Tigers Crystal Lake South Gators DeKalb Barbs Dixon Dukes Downers Grove North Trojans Downers Grove South Mustangs Dundee-Crown Chargers Dwight Trojans East St. Louis Flyers Eastland-Pearl City Wildcatz Elk Grove Grenadiers Elgin Maroons Erie-Prophetstown Panthers Fenwick Friars Fieldcrest Knights Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland Forreston Cardinals Fremd Vikings Fulton Steamers Geneva Vikings Genoa-Kingston Cogs Glenbard East Rams Glenbard North Panthers Glenbard South Raiders Glenbard West Hitters Grant Bulldogs Grayslake Central Rams Grayslake North Knights Hall Red Devils Hampshire Whip-Purs Harvard Hornets Hersey Huskies Herscher Tigers Hiawatha Hawks Highland Park Giants Hinsdale Central Red Devils Hinsdale South Hornets Hoffman Estates Hawks Homewood Flossmoor Vikings Huntley Red Raiders IC Catholic Prep Knights Iroquois West Chargers Jacobs Golden Eagles Joliet Catholic Hilltoppers Joliet Central Steelmen Joliet West Tigers Johnsburg Skyhawks Kaneland Knights Kankakee Kays Lake Forest Scouts Lake Zurich Bears Lakes Eagles Larkin Royals LaSalle-Peru Cavaliers Lemont football Libertyville Wildcats Lincoln Way Central Knights Lincoln Way East Griffins Lincoln Way West Warriors Lockport Porters Loyola Academy Ramblers Lyons Township Lions Maine East Blue Demons Maine South Hawks Maine West Warriors Marengo Indians Marian Catholic Spartans Marian Central Catholic Hurricanes Marist RedHawks Marmion Academy Cadets Marquette Crusaders McHenry Warriors Metea Valley Mustangs Mendota Trojans Milford Bearcats Milledgeville Missiles Minooka Indians Momence Montini Broncos Morris Morrison Mustangs Morton Mustangs Mount Carmel Caravan Mundelein Mustangs Naperville Central Redhawks Naperville North Huskies Nazareth Academy Roadrunners Neuqua Valley Wildcats New Trier Trevians Newman Central Catholic Comets Niles Notre Dame Dons Oak Park River Forest Huskies Oregon Hawks Oswego Panthers Oswego East Wolves Ottawa Pirates Palatine Pirates Peotone Blue Devils Phillips Wildcats Plainfield Central Wildcats Plainfield East Bengals Plainfield North Tigers Plainfield South Cougars Plano Reapers Polo Marcos Prairie Ridge Wolves Princeton Tigers Prospect Knights Providence Catholic Celtics Reed-Custer Comets Richmond Burton Rockets Riverside Brookfield Bulldogs Rock Falls Rockets Rolling Meadows Mustangs Romeoville Spartans Round Lake Panthers Sandwich Indians Schaumburg Saxons Seneca Fighting Irish Simeon Wolverines St Anne Cardinals St Bede Bruins St Charles East Saints St Charles North North Stars St Edward Green Wave St Francis Spartans St Patrick Shamrocks St Rita Mustangs St Viator Lions Sterling Golden Warriors Stevenson Patriots Streator Bulldogs Sycamore Spartans Vernon Hills Cougars Warren Township Blue Devils Waubonsie Valley Warriors Wauconda Bulldogs West Aurora Blackhawks Westmont Sentinels Wheaton North Falcons Wheaton Academy Wheeling Wildcats Wheaton Warrenville South Tigers Willowbrook Warriors Wilmington Wildcats Woodstock Blue Streaks Woodstock North Thunder York Dukes Yorkville Foxes

Downers Grove North’s Aiden Solecki commits to Purdue; St. Francis’ Zach Washington to Michigan State

By Tim O'Halloran - Daily Herald Media Group
Downers Grove North's Aiden Solecki (65) celebrates his interception and touchdown during the varsity football game between Downers Grove North and Lyons Township on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 in Downers Grove.

Downers Grove North's Aiden Solecki (65) celebrates his interception and touchdown during the 2024 varsity football game between Downers Grove North and Lyons Township in Downers Grove. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

Downers Grove North rising senior Aiden Solecki (6-foot-4, 250 pounds), a three-star ranked defensive end by Rivals.com, gave Purdue his verbal commitment Sunday on the way back home from his official visit to the school.

“Everything was great at Purdue and I’m just really excited about my decision and so is my family,” he said.

Solecki, who narrowed his list of top schools to Purdue, Michigan State, Washington State and San Diego State, discussed what stood out to him about the Purdue Boilermakers.

“The first thing that stood out at Purdue was the culture,“ he said. “The impact this coaching staff has when they are together is unreal. The coaches know what needs to be done and they will get it done. The (head coach Barry) Odom effect is real because wherever he goes he is successful and I truly believe in his plan for the near future for Purdue.”

Solecki is the 15th known verbal commitment for Purdue from the class of 2026, and the fourth pledge from Illinois. Solecki joins Brother Rice offensive tackle Rico Schreiber, Hillcrest defensive end Max Carmicle and East St. Louis offensive linemen Terrell Berryhill.

Solecki is also the third Big Ten recruit in Downers Grove North’s Class of 2026. Quarterback Owen Lansu is committed to Minnesota and tight end Will Vala to Illinois.

Zach Washington of St. Francis carries the ball for a touchdown during a Class 5A first-round game against Sterling on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Wheaton.

Zach Washington of St. Francis carries the ball for a touchdown during a Class 5A first-round game against Sterling in Wheaton. (Sandy Bressner)

St. Francis three-star wide receiver Zachary Washington (6-2, 175), another rising senior, recently announced his verbal commitment to Michigan State. Washington took official visits to Wisconsin and West Virginia before committing.

“I believe that it was mainly coach Hawk (Michigan State receiver coach Courtney Hawkins) and the way he has developed his receivers and the way he’s gotten them to the (NFL) that really caught my attention,” Washington said. “He’s just got a great resume. … having (former St. Francis and current Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic) there and him potentially being the starter when I get there is also great too.”

Michigan State let Washington know he is the program’s top receiver on their recruiting board.

“It makes me feel great that I’m their top guy,” Washington said. “It just makes me feel even more great about my decision, how they wanted me so much and I want them.”

Hinsdale Central senior kicker/punter Micah Drescher (6-2, 192), ranked as a five-star kicker by Chris Sailer Kicking and listed as the fourth best kicker in the nation in the class of 2026, gave his verbal commitment to the University of Michigan.

Drescher drew interest and offers from Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin, Louisville and Illinois this spring and summer before committing.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250622/prep-football/edgy-tim-solecki-to-purdue-washington-to-michigan-state/