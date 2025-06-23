Downers Grove North’s Aiden Solecki commits to Purdue; St. Francis’ Zach Washington to Michigan State

Downers Grove North's Aiden Solecki (65) celebrates his interception and touchdown during the 2024 varsity football game between Downers Grove North and Lyons Township in Downers Grove. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

Downers Grove North rising senior Aiden Solecki (6-foot-4, 250 pounds), a three-star ranked defensive end by Rivals.com, gave Purdue his verbal commitment Sunday on the way back home from his official visit to the school.

“Everything was great at Purdue and I’m just really excited about my decision and so is my family,” he said.

Solecki, who narrowed his list of top schools to Purdue, Michigan State, Washington State and San Diego State, discussed what stood out to him about the Purdue Boilermakers.

“The first thing that stood out at Purdue was the culture,“ he said. “The impact this coaching staff has when they are together is unreal. The coaches know what needs to be done and they will get it done. The (head coach Barry) Odom effect is real because wherever he goes he is successful and I truly believe in his plan for the near future for Purdue.”

Solecki is the 15th known verbal commitment for Purdue from the class of 2026, and the fourth pledge from Illinois. Solecki joins Brother Rice offensive tackle Rico Schreiber, Hillcrest defensive end Max Carmicle and East St. Louis offensive linemen Terrell Berryhill.

Solecki is also the third Big Ten recruit in Downers Grove North’s Class of 2026. Quarterback Owen Lansu is committed to Minnesota and tight end Will Vala to Illinois.

St. Francis three-star wide receiver Zachary Washington (6-2, 175), another rising senior, recently announced his verbal commitment to Michigan State. Washington took official visits to Wisconsin and West Virginia before committing.

“I believe that it was mainly coach Hawk (Michigan State receiver coach Courtney Hawkins) and the way he has developed his receivers and the way he’s gotten them to the (NFL) that really caught my attention,” Washington said. “He’s just got a great resume. … having (former St. Francis and current Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic) there and him potentially being the starter when I get there is also great too.”

Michigan State let Washington know he is the program’s top receiver on their recruiting board.

“It makes me feel great that I’m their top guy,” Washington said. “It just makes me feel even more great about my decision, how they wanted me so much and I want them.”

Hinsdale Central senior kicker/punter Micah Drescher (6-2, 192), ranked as a five-star kicker by Chris Sailer Kicking and listed as the fourth best kicker in the nation in the class of 2026, gave his verbal commitment to the University of Michigan.

Drescher drew interest and offers from Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin, Louisville and Illinois this spring and summer before committing.

