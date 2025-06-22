June 22, 2025
Illinois Shrine Game: Big plays give Blue Team 29-7 win in 51st annual event

Players took field one last time while giving back to community

By Adam Tumino
Jacobs High School's Luke Gormsen

Jacobs High School's Luke Gormsen (Adam Tumino)

BLOOMINGTON − High school football standouts from across Illinois donned their schools’ helmets one last time on Saturday at the 51st annual all-star Shrine Game.

Every last corner of the state was represented at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Tucci Stadium, with players converging on Bloomington for the all-star festivities and charitable events that surround the Shrine Game, hosted by the Peoria chapter of Shriners International.

It was a competitive game, particularly early on, and was tied 7-7 at halftime before the Blue Team pulled away from the Red Team with a pair of touchdowns and a safety in the third quarter.

Trailing 23-7 in the final minutes of the fourth, the Red Team managed to drive down to the red zone looking for a late touchdown to stay alive. But instead, it was Jacobs defensive back Luke Gormsen of the Blue Team that stepped in front of a pass and ran it back 90-plus yards for a game-sealing touchdown with 50 seconds to go, giving Blue a 29-7 win,

“When I was a junior, I returned one and got tackled at the 1, so it was good to finally finish one off with a touchdown” he said. “What a way to go out. It was a great play, a great moment.

“I’ll probably remember that for the rest of my life.”

In the early stages of Saturday’s game, it may have been difficult to imagine either team scoring 29 points. After Blue turned the ball over on downs on the first possession of the game, the next three possessions resulted in punts.

Blue got on the board early in the second quarter, going up 7-0 with 10:31 to go on a 4-yard touchdown run from Moline’s Adrian Cooper. For Red, Champaign Central’s George Rouse hit Hope Academy’s Aaron Green on a 6-yard touchdown pass with 33 seconds until halftime to tie it 7-7.

A high snap on a Red punt sailed high and out of the end zone for a safety early in the third. Blue recovered the ensuing free kick at the Red 26-yard line after a nice play from Kewanee’s Alejandro Duarte to snag the low kick out of the air.

On the first play after that recovery, Robert Boyd-Meents of Paxton-Buckley-Loda had a 26-yard touchdown run to put Blue up 16-7. They scored again in the third when Farmington Central quarterback Lane Wheelwright threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Breese Central receiver Griffen Becker to go up 23-7.

Each team named an offensive and defensive MVP, with Blue selecting Duarte on defense and LeRoy lineman Tate Sigler on offense. Red tabbed Green as its offensive MVP, while Woodstock’s Charlie Walrod was the defensive pick.

“It felt really good to put the pads back on, and I enjoyed every minute of it,” Walrod said. " I didn’t know what to expect, but it turned out great. Over the couple days we built strong relationships, friendships and bonds. We had a great time together."

Woodstock's Charlie Walrod

Woodstock's Charlie Walrod (Adam Tumino)

The players had plenty of time to bond between Tuesday’s check-in and Saturday’s game. There were four days of practices, a cookout, a banquet, a visit with young patients from Shriners Children’s Hospital of Chicago and a Central Illinois Miracle League baseball game, where the all-stars were paired off as “buddies” for the game alongside some of those kids.

While it is fun for the players to put the pads back on and for the coaches to be back on the sidelines for the Shriners Game, Glenbard East head coach Brian Walters, who coached the Red Team Saturday, said the chance to give back to the community is what made the week special.

“I think this week is about all of us getting the opportunity to be service leaders,” he said. “Overall it was great experience for us coaches, and I hope it was for the players. Most of all, I hope it was for the Shriners.”

Blue Team and Antioch head coach Brian Glashagel said everyone who participated in the Shriners Game experience can take something from it.

“What the kids did, working with the Shriners and the events with the kids that go to Shriners Hospital was outstanding,” Glashagel said. “They did such a good job planning activities for the teams to work with those kids.

“It was a very good life experience.”