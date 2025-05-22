Five Daily Chronicle-area players poised for big 2025 campaigns

Davon Grant, 2026, WR, DeKalb

The two-time Daily Chronicle All-Area selection for football - not to mention 2024 Male Athlete of the Year - returns for the Barbs at wideout and in the secondary. Speedy as well as 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, he’s already committed to Illinois. He made 67 catches for 1,016 yards for the Barbs, plus had 39 tackles and four for a loss at safety. With quarterback Cole Latimer likely back tossing him the ball for a second straight year, the Barbs will hope to build off their 1-8 campaign from a year ago. He’s also a three-time Daily Chronicle All-Area Basketball Team selection, including the last two on the first team.

St. Francis' Jalen Carter is tackled by Sycamore's Cooper Bode Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, during their Class 5A quarterfinal game at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

Cooper Bode, 2026, LB, Sycamore

The 6-0, 190-pound Bode was surrounded by top-line talent at linebacker last year, but the other three starting linebackers will be have graduated, leaving Bode at the middle of a presumably young and certainly inexperienced unit. He had a pair of interceptions last year, six tackles for a loss and a sack. He made 55 total tackles as Sycamore reached the quarterfinals and went 11-1, winning the Interstate 8. He’s garnered interest from NCAA Division I schools, including Valparaiso. He’s also the reigning Daily Chronicle Wrestler of the Year in addition to being a first-team football pick in the fall.

Dixon's Landon Knigge pushes for extra yardage as Genoa-Kingston's Tyler Atterberry (left) and Owen Zaccard make the tackle during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Genoa-Kingston High School. (Mark Busch)

Owen Zaccard, 2026, FB, Genoa-Kingston

Like most Cogs, the 5-10, 175-pound Zaccard plays both ways. But he’s one of the biggest returning offensive weapons expected back for the Cogs next season. He ran 86 times for 519 yards and had four touchdowns, helping the Cogs finish 5-5 and make the first round of the playoffs. He’s also a solid left fielder and middle-of-the-lineup stick for the Genoa-Kingston baseball team.

Sycamore's Burke Gautcher is sacked by Kaneland's Jake Buckley during their game Friday, Oct.4, 2024, at Kaneland High School in Maple Park. (Mark Busch)

Jake Buckley, 2026 OL/DL, Kaneland

The 6-4, 265-pound rising senior was an Interstate 8 all-conference selection last year in addition to making the all-area first team. He had 10 tackles for a loss and two sacks among his 41 total tackles. He was also a key blocker for the Knights, who ran varied offensive looks. Kaneland went 5-5 last year, and nearly beat Class 1A undefeated state champ Althoff Catholic, losing in Belleville 14-10 in Week 9. He has multiple offers, including from Drake. He also plays hoops and competes in throws for the track team.

DeKalb’s Owen Sisson goes through a drill at the school during the first practice of the regular season in August 2024. (Mark Busch)

Owen Sisson, 2026, OL/DT, DeKalb

The 6-1, 260-pound Sisson made 24 pancake blocks along the line for the Barbs last season thanks to great feet and lateral quickness. He’s had interest from D-I schools including Cornell and has an offer from Minnesota State.