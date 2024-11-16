Nazareth rolls past Rochelle, sets up semifinal rematch with St. Francis

ROCHELLE — Nazareth’s quest for three straight state championships continued on Saturday, when the Roadrunners scored five offensive touchdowns and forced three turnovers, including a pick-six, during their quarterfinal matchup at Rochelle Hubs.

Senior quarterback Logan Malachuk completed 15 of 24 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns, while junior running back Lesroy Tittle ran for two more scores as the Roadrunners rolled for a 42-8 win over Rochelle.

Nazareth (10-2), who has won the 5A state title in each of the last two seasons, will host St. Francis in the semifinals.

It’s a rematch of last year’s 5A semifinal won by Nazareth, and a Week 9 game won by St. Francis.

“We started to get the run game going early,” Malachuk said. “We wanted to assert dominance, especially in a playoff game, and we were able to open up our passing game. What we do best is that we complement each other. Our passing game opens up our run game and we feel that we can do whatever we want. If the defense tries to take one away, we just go to the other.”

Rochelle (10-2) saw its seven-game winning streak, including three straight wins over CCL teams, snapped with Saturday’s season-ending loss. The Hubs, who won 10 games for the first time since 2003, fumbled the ball on their first series of the game, with senior defensive lineman Sam Stec recovering for the Roadrunners. Nazareth moved the ball inside Rochelle’s red zone, but a pair of penalties and an incomplete pass led to a turnover on downs.

The Hubs, who entered Saturday’s quarterfinal matchup averaging 372.3 rushing yards per game, struggled to move the ball against the stout Nazareth defense led by senior linebacker and Stanford commit Gabe Kaminski. The Roadrunners broke the scoreless tie with the Hubs early in the second quarter, where Tittle took a carry through the middle for a 3-yard touchdown run.

“Rochelle’s a phenomenal team and they had one of the best seasons in their history,” said Kaminski, who recorded five tackles on Saturday. “It comes down to our brotherhood on defense and we all play as a unit… We stopped the run pretty well. We had some tackles for loss to keep them behind the sticks and I thought we forced them out of their traditional offense.”

Nazareth running back Lesroy Tittle breaks outside for a touchdown run during the Class 5A quarterfinal game on Saturday at Rochelle. (Russ Hodges)

Tittle’s touchdown was the first of four that Nazareth scored during the second quarter. The Roadrunners intercepted Rochelle quarterback Carson Lewis twice, with the first coming midway through the second quarter, where sophomore linebacker Dylan Wellner snagged a deflected pass near the Nazareth sideline. A 9-yard touchdown run from Tittle and a 33-yard touchdown pass from Malachuk to junior wide receiver Jake Cestone put Nazareth up 21-0.

“Our coaching staff and our scout team do a tremendous job in practice,” Malachuk said. “They learn what the other teams do on offense and defense and they help our starting offense and defense out. We have experience and we have a lot of juniors and seniors who were a part of those two state championship runs. We know what to do and how to handle ourselves.”

Rochelle had a promising drive late in the second quarter, but an errant pass into the wind was deflected and intercepted by Roadrunner sophomore defensive back Henry Salakas, who returned the ball for a 61-yard touchdown that capped off Nazareth’s explosive second quarter. The Roadrunners received the second-half kickoff and scored on their opening series, taking a 35-0 lead after a 20-yard touchdown pass from Malachuk to junior wide receiver Trenton Walker.

Nazareth running back Charles Calhoun takes a carry during Class 5A quarterfinal game against Rochelle on Saturday. (Russ Hodges)

A 9-yard touchdown run from sophomore running back Charles Calhoun early in the fourth quarter put the game into a running clock for the Roadrunners, who amassed 346 total yards and averaged 6.3 yards per play. Defensively, Nazareth held Rochelle to 145 total yards. Senior defensive lineman Nolan Daly totaled a team-high six tackles for the Roadrunner defense.

“I always go back to our brotherhood,” Kaminski said. “This team is so special. We have so much talent and it’s special to be a part of this team. I believe we can make it all the way.”

Cestone hauled in five receptions for 113 yards for the Roadrunners, who will be looking for revenge against St. Francis in the state semifinals next week. Nazareth suffered one of its two losses to the Spartans, who held off the Roadrunners for a 39-36 win on Oct. 25.