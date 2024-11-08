York football vs. Oswego Class 8A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

York faces Oswego in Round 2 of the 2024 Class 8A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive editor Josh Welge will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

York vs. Oswego kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Oswego High School

York-Oswego preview

About the Dukes: York posted one of the more impressive wins in the first round, 37-7 win over Edwardsville. Bruno Massel was the orchestrator of the breakout showing after the Dukes had struggled offensively in late-season losses to Downers Grove North and Lyons. The senior dual-threat QB rushed for 172 yards and four TDs, and was a perfect 11-for-11 passing for 65 yards and a fifth TD. The Dukes trailed 7-0 early but scored the game’s last 37 points. Massel’s 41-yard TD just after halftime gave York the lead for good and he also broke off a 46-yard score while throwing a 9-yard score to Simon Kodosky. York, a Class 8A semifinalist the last two years, is into the second round for the third straight season. Joe Reiff, a 6-foot-6, 250-pound senior lineman and Notre Dame recruit, is the man to watch up front. Jimmy Conners, like Reiff, is a two-way threat who rotates in at running back and also plays linebacker.

About the Panthers: Oswego did in the first round what it has done all season – lean on its defense while the offense did enough to beat Waubonsie Valley 21-7. It was the Panthers’ first playoff win since 2019. Now Oswego seeks its first quarterfinal appearance since 2017. Oswego rushed for 242 yards in the win over Waubonsie Valley. Senior Ayden Villa went for 135 yards on 19 carries and junior Dekker Zelensek 96 yards on 10 carries with a 25-yard TD. Junior kicker/punter Kaleb Stumpenhorst kicked two field goals, including a season-long 47-yarder, and has made five field goals over the last two weeks. Oswego’s defense has allowed just 70 points all year; only two opponents have reached double figures. Oswego senior and Iowa recruit Carson Cooney, the leader of a stellar linebacking corps that includes Mikey Claycombe and Easton Ruby, left the Waubonsie game late with an apparent ankle injury and his status for Friday is in doubt.

Live updates