Brett Bounds’ four picks, two for TDs, help Morris finish off Triad in Class 5A first round

TROY — Somehow, in a game that saw 85 points scored, a defensive player ended up being the star Saturday night in Morris’ 57-28 win over Triad in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Morris cornerback Brett Bounds had four interceptions, all in the second half, to thwart any thoughts Triad had of rallying. Bounds returned the last two picks for touchdowns, one from 35 yards out and one from 30.

The first was a textbook example of a defensive back recognizing that the pass was coming, timing his break on the ball perfectly and intercepting it in stride. The second was something that just can’t be taught.

Triad quarterback Isaac Ackerman was rolling out to his right to avoid the Morris pass rush and tried to fire the ball to receiver Ian Dempsey, who was just past the line of scrimmage with Bounds in front of him. Bounds, who was not more than five yards from Ackerman at the time, leaped high in the air with the intention of batting the ball down. Instead, he was able to catch the ball and outrun a shocked Triad offense into the end zone to cap the scoring and send his team to a second-round home game against Highland.

“On the second one, I have to give credit to our D-line and linebackers,” Bounds said. “They pressured the quarterback and he was rolling my way. I saw him throw it up there and I just wanted to make a play on it. I didn’t think I would catch it, but I did and kept running.

“I have never had four interceptions in a game before. We made some adjustments at halftime and wanted to focus on being physical. The D-line did a great job of that.”

Until Bounds turned the game into his own private showcase, it was the offenses that took center stage.

Morris (6-4) received the opening kickoff and drove 66 yards on 12 plays, all but one on the ground. Quarterback Brady Varner snuck in from a yard out with 7:37 remaining in the first quarter and Connor Ahearn’s extra point gave Morris a 7-0 lead with 7:37 left. It was the first of four touchdowns combined for the two teams in a span of 1:04 off the game clock.

The ensuing kickoff went out of bounds and Triad started at its own 43 after a penalty. On the first play, Ackerman hit Brody Hasquin for a 57-yard touchdown and a 7-7 tie with 7:27 to play in the first. Morris countered with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Steven Wagner for a 14-7 lead at the 7:16 mark. Morris forced a Triad 3-and-out, and the punt snap went over the Knights’ punter’s head and Morris’ Logan Sparrow recovered at the Triad 6. On the first play, Griffin Zweeres (19 carries, 97 yards) bullied his way into the end zone for a 21-7 Morris lead with 6:33 to play.

Morris forced a punt and went to work on offense again. On third and 6, Brady Varner hit his twin brother Bryce for a 13-yard gain, then found Ethan Mumbrue for a 35-yard touchdown and a 28-7 lead with 3:44 still to play in the first. Varner was efficient when he had to throw, completing 8-of-11 passes for 234 yards and three TDs.

“I have to give the credit to the offensive line,” Varner said. “And to the receivers and the defense and the special teams. It was a full team victory tonight.”

Triad closed to 28-14 with a minute left in the first on a 43-yard TD from Ackerman (261 yards passing, three TDs) to Mac Musgrave.

The Knights forced Morris to punt for the first time, and Morris’ defense stopped Triad on downs, taking over at its own 26. On third and 10, Varner threw deep to Jack Wheeler, who plucked the ball off of the shoulder pad of the Triad defender and raced the rest of the way into the end zone for a 74-yard touchdown and a 35-14 lead. After Morris forced a Triad punt, Varner found Wheeler again, this time for a 49-yard score and a 2-point conversion run by Bryce Varner made it 43-14.

Triad wasn’t done, though. Nathan Ratka returned the kickoff to the Morris 43, and Ackerman hit Jack Phelps on a screen pass that went 43 yards for a touchdown to make it 43-21 at halftime.

Triad received the second-half kickoff and drove 76 yards, getting two first downs on Morris defensive penalties, and scoring on a 1-yard run by Ackerman to pull to within 43-28. They then recovered an onside kick and were threatening to turn it into a one-score game before Bounds recorded his first interception.

“We started off hot, which we wanted to do,” Morris coach Alan Thorson said. “That’s a big credit to our offensive line, and Griffin Zweeres ran angry. I also think this was Brady’s best game of the year, not only by numbers but the composure he showed and the smart decisions he made.

“In the first half, they had three big plays, and we can’t allow those. But, our defensive coaches made some adjustments and the defensive line played great. Omarion Miller, Chace Bachert, Logan Sparrow, Hayden Hutchcraft, Bryce Lee, Devin Perry all rotated in and [assistant] Coach [Ty] Smith did a great job of keeping them all fresh.

“The biggest thing is that we are 1-0 now when it counts.”