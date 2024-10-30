Hall’s Curran twins dedicate game to ‘Uncle Birdy’

Derek Baird, a classmate of their father, was the godfather for Hall junior twins Jack (left) and Braden Curran. The boys dedicated Friday's game at Rockridge in memory to their "Uncle Birdy," who passed away Oct. 24 from cancer. (Photo provided by Jack Curran)

Hall juniors Jack and Braden Curran played with a special purpose and a heavy heart Friday night at Rockridge.

The Curran twins learned Thursday that their godfather, Derek Baird, a classmate and teammate of their father, Adam, had lost his battle with cancer. They dedicated the game to Derek, who they affectionately called, “Uncle Birdy,” sporting his initials “DB” and nickname, “Birdy’ on their game cleats.

Baird lived across the street from the Currans. He often played basketball with them and watched Bears and other big games together. He was always there if they needed him.

The news of his death hit the Currans hard.

“Hearing the news was devastating since we’ve known him all our lives, and how unfair it was for him to be taken away,” Braden said. “Everybody knows how much of a fighter he is and how he will never give up no matter the circumstances. Even though he’s passed, he’ll never be gone. I know he’ll be with us every single day and watching our games. Not a day will pass where’s he not loved and missed.”

“He was truly a great guy and the world won’t be the same without him,” Jack said. “When I first heard the news, I couldn’t even cry, I was so in shock. It feels like it’s not real. It’s almost like you have a piece of your heart missing. I loved Birdy truly, and I still do.”

Braden broke off a 70-yard kickoff return for the Red Devils’ only touchdown in a 48-10 defeat. He felt like he had some help.

“He was by my side,” said Braden, who will be wearing Baird’s No. 33 this basketball season.

“It was very sentimental. Braden cried, and I started tearing up, because we both knew it was much more than just a touchdown. It was for Birdy. We knew he was in heaven watching over us and protecting us,” Jack said.

“When my kids decided to play for Derek Friday, that brought tears to my eyes,” Adam said. “It showed me that they truly loved Derek and really thought of him as not only their godfather but their uncle. When Braden scored the touchdown, that one was for Uncle Birdy. He was one of their biggest fans.”

Adam Curran said his class, the class of 1998, have always had a tight-knit group, including Baird, Shawn Jeppson, Ryan Anderes, Joey Reed, Nick Sterling and Tony and TJ Orlandi. Some of them even live on the same street as Curran, which they jokingly refer to as “Runner-Up Lane,” as a nod to their Red Devil basketball teams.

“We all consider each other brothers, though, Tony and TJ are the only ones who really are,” he said.

Sports was such a big part of their lives, especially for Baird. Even though he loved basketball more than football, Curran said, he won the 1997 playoff game against Bloomington Central Catholic with an interception return for a touchdown.

Best of all, Adam Curran said Baird was the friend everyone wanted.

“He was loyal, positive, optimistic and never let things bother him. He was proud of his family and friends and would always tell other people about good things they have done,” he said. “I will miss him dearly. He was the best man, friend, father, or son anyone could ask for.

“It is surreal he is gone. We know he is watching us from above.”