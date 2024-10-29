Friday Night Drive Week 10 Power Rankings: Major shuffle at the top

Lincoln-Way East’s Gage LaDere pulls in an interception which he returned for a touchdown against Naperville Central on Friday. Lincoln-Way East moved into the No. 1 spot in the Friday Night Drive rankings. (Gary Middendorf)

If the last week of the regular season is any indication, we are about to enter a crazy postseason.

Five of the top 11 teams in last weekend’s Power Rankings lost, including three of the top four.

That also led to a new No. 1 team on top of the rankings, the first ranking shift at the top since Week 2.

Lincoln-Way East moves to the top of the rankings as it capped its regular season with a victory over previously undefeated Naperville Central.

The previous No. 1 East St. Louis, likely could make an argument that they probably could stay in the top slot. It did lose in Week 9, but lost to a national powerhouse, IMG Academy, in overtime.

There’s only one new team in the top 25 as St. Francis, fresh off a victory over Nazareth in Week 9, enters at No. 24.

Here are the complete Friday Night Drive Power Rankings: