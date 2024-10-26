Richmond-Burton wraps up KRC championship: Northwest Herald Week 9 football roundup

Richmond-Burton 63, Plano 0: At Richmond, the Rockets (7-2, 6-1 KRC) ran for 336 yards and eight touchdowns to win the Kishwaukee River Conference championship. Hunter Carley had 157 yards and two scores, Luke Johnson scored two TDs, and Riley Shea, Oscar Bonilla, Nick Satkiewicz and Devin Curtis each scored once.

Ray Hannemann added 35 passing yards, including a 16-yard TD to Luke Robinson.

Cary-Grove 55, Dundee-Crown 8: At Cary, the Trojans (9-0, 9-0 FVC) wrapped up a perfect regular season with a Fox Valley Conference win over the Chargers (2-7, 2-7).

Jacobs 41, Crystal Lake South 7: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles beat the Gators in FVC action, improving to 7-2 overall and 7-2 in the FVC. South ends its season 2-7, 2-7.

Crystal Lake Central 26, Hampshire 20: At Hampshire, the Tigers (3-6, 3-6) beat the Whip-Purs (1-8, 1-8) in their FVC game.

Wheaton Academy 48, Marian Central 0: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes (3-6, 3-4) ended their regular season with a Chicagoland Christian Conference loss to the Warriors.

Alden-Hebron 40, Ashton-Franklin Center 0: At Ashton, Wyatt Armbrust ran for 191 yards on eight carries as the Giants (5-4) beat the Raiders in their Illinois 8-Man Football Association game. Armbrust had three touchdown runs and a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Caleb Linneman had TD runs of 66 and 17 yards and finished with 93 yards on five carries.