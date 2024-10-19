Lincoln-Way Central shakes off early turnover, wins at Waubonsie Valley to clinch Southwest Valley Green title

AURORA – The pressure for Waubonsie Valley and Lincoln-Way Central on Friday at Dick Kerner Stadium couldn’t have been greater. While the Warriors simply were looking for playoff eligibility, the Knights wanted both that and the Southwest Valley Green title.

The early nerves were apparent as both teams committed turnovers on their first possessions.

But the Knights were determined to go back to New Lenox with the conference championship in hand. This they did with a 29-13 victory in Aurora.

“These guys have worked really, really hard,” Knights coach Dave Woodburn said. “Over the past two years, we’ve been trying to build something, and these players bought into everything that we’re talking about.”

Lincoln-Way Central (5-3, 4-0) got the scoring going when Tyler Tulk ran for a 15-run touchdown shortly after Waubonsie Valley (4-4, 2-2) allowed Luke Tingley to go on a 44-yard run.

Knights defensive lineman Kade Wall had an opportunistic first half, sacking Warriors quarterback Josh Siekierski once and recovering two fumbles. The second fumble set the Knights up in excellent field position, and Tulk made it hurt with his second touchdown from 2 yards out.

“It was honestly all of our linebackers and D-line,” Wall said. “We did our job. Our corners did our job and let me make the plays.”

Chrisjan Simmons responded with a 31-yard touchdown run for the Warriors on the next possession.

The Knights got that score back when Drew Woodburn connected with Lucas Andresen in the end zone from 20 yards out on fourth down with 45 seconds left before halftime.

Waubonsie Valley got closer when Siekerski fired an 11-yard touchdown pass to Brock Culberson in the third quarter to make the score 22-13. However, it remained a two-score game when the extra-point kick failed.

The Warriors’ kicking woes didn’t stop though. Cade Valek’s 47-yard field-goal attempt midway through the fourth quarter fell short. Tingley then had his second 44-yard carry on the ensuing Knights possession.

Although Lincoln-Way Central then turned the ball over on downs, only 3:09 remained when Waubonsie Valley took over on offense.

Gavin Barry immediately snuffed that possession out with an interception, which promptly was followed by a 46-yard Tingley touchdown run that iced the conference championship.

“They’re an exceptionally well-coached football team,” said Warriors coach Adam Pucylowski. “They run that offense like it’s supposed to be run. And they made a lot of plays, and they’re hard, tough-nosed kids, and it’s very clear. It’s evident on film.”

