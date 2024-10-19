Geneva routs St. Charles East, clinches share of DuKane Conference title

ST. CHARLES – After starting in low gear, Geneva up-shifted its passing game for a 49-14 DuKane Conference win over St. Charles East on Friday at Norris Stadium.

Geneva’s offense racked up 332 yards, with 269 coming from the air. Vikings quarterback Anthony Chahino completed 15-of-24 passes, six for touchdowns, for 264 yards.

Wide receiver Talyn Taylor scored a personal game-high four TDS, three on Chahino passes and one on a 90-yard kickoff return.

With both starting quarterback Jesse Padron and backup Samuel Faidley out with injuries, defensive back Sean Keegan commanded the Saints’ offense on Senior Night. Keegan (17 carriers for 87 yards) scored both of St. Charles East’s touchdowns.

Chahino only completed 4-of-8 first quarter passes.

“I started off the game way slower than I wanted to. We looked some things over, reviewed my tape and I got back on my feet and took what the St. Charles East defense would give me,” Chahino said.

Geneva (8-0, 6-0) limited St. Charles East to a total of 214 yards, clinching no worse than a share of the DuKane Conference title heading into next week’s regular season finale against St. Charles North.

“St. Charles East did a nice job with their wildcat formation but we were able to stop their run,” Geneva coach Boone Thorgesen said. “We got our reads right and executed. The boys did a really nice job doing those things.”

Geneva capitalized on great field positions to score two quick first quarter touchdowns. The Vikings started their second drive on St. Charles East’s 16-yard line. On the second play, Chahino found Will Peterson in the end zone for a 13-yard TD pass.

The Vikings’ next drive started on the Saints’ 33-yard line. On the first play, Chahino connected with Taylor (four catches for 122 yards) for a 33-yard touchdown strike.

St. Charles East (2-6, 2-4) halved Geneva’s lead 19 seconds into the second quarter on Keegan’s 38-yard keeper. The Vikings wasted no time returning the margin to two scores. On the ensuing kickoff, Taylor caught Jayden Hodgdon’s boot at the 10-yard line and scampered 90 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown.

“I was set up on the right side. They kicked it to me. I powered left and took it all the way to the left side and scored,” said Taylor, a Georgia recruit.

The Vikings closed out the first half scoring with two more Chahino TD passes, a 10-yarder to Finnegan Weppner and a 26-yarder to Bennett Konkey (five catches for 74 yards) for at 35-7 halftime lead.

Chahino completed 4-of-5 passes in the third quarter — two to Taylor for touchdowns. Taylor ended the Vikings’ first drive of the second half crossing the goal line on a 44-yard pass. With 3:59 left to play in the quarter, Taylor made a leaping catch in the end zone to complete a 37-yard pass for a 49-7 Geneva advantage.

Reserve Brock Phillip replaced Chahino for the fourth quarter.

St. Charles East’s second TD came on Keegan’s 21-yard pass to Vincent Armato at the 6:11 mark of the fourth quarter.

“Sean was unbelievable. He played defense all year long. He was told on Monday that he’s a starting quarterback and he played out of his mind,” said St. Charles East coach Nolan Possley.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20241018/prep-football/geneva-routs-st-charles-east-clinches-share-of-dukane-title/