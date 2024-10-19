Burlington Central beats Hampshire, clinches playoff spot with 6th win

BURLINGTON – When Burlington Central coach Brian Iossi brought up 16 sophomores to the varsity team two years ago, he knew he had a special group.

That group went 4-5 the past two seasons and missed the playoffs.

That disappointment came to an end for the Rockets Friday night when the hosts defeated Hampshire 31-6 in a Fox Valley Conference game and clinched a playoff spot with a 6-2 record for the first time since 2014.

“I have known these kids since seventh grade and I knew it was a special group,” Iossi said. “This group has everything and it spread out. We have linemen, a quarterback, receivers, running backs and great defensive players in this group. The last two years have been disappointing. I am very proud of these kids and the program.”

Senior LJ Kerr excelled on both sides of the ball for the Rockets.

The three-year starter ran for a 7-yard touchdown on a reverse and intercepted a pass from his safety spot.

“On the reverse I wasn’t even touched and the blocking was incredible,” said Kerr. “On defense, we had a good plan. We knew they would try to some trick plays. I was in the right place for the interception. The last two years have taken a toll on us. We were so close to the playoffs. It is an awesome feeling to make the playoffs.”

Iossi is impressed with Kerr.

“LJ is a dynamic player and is one of the best players in the conference,” Iossi said. “He never comes off the field.”

Senior Jackson Alcorn, a three-year starter, completed 13 of 20 passes for 127 yards and a 23-yard TD pass to Chase Powrozek.

“The last two seasons have been so frustrating,” Powrozek said. “This is an awesome feeling.”

For Hampshire (1-7), Cole Klawikowski had a 9-yard TD run.