Joliet West dominates on both sides of ball in shutout of Romeoville

JOLIET – Joliet West hosted Romeoville on Friday night as part of the Tigers’ homecoming weekend.

The Tigers did not disappoint the home crowd, defeating the visiting Spartans 50-0 to notch their third win of the season.

West managed to take control of the game early on, scoring touchdowns on offense and defense.

Joliet West quarterback Antoine Brooks was able to dissect the Spartans’ defense through the air, throwing two quick touchdown passes to Aidan Robinson and Jordan Bennett.

”The offense was great,” Brooks said. “We struggled last week, but tonight we stepped up, especially our linemen. I don’t have much to say about our defense. They’re just great.”

The Tigers’ defense was able to pitch a shutout on its home field, capping a dominant showing that included an interception by Thomas Jones and another by Juelz Jones. Both were returned for touchdowns.

”They were awesome, and they have been playing great all year,” Joliet West coach Dan Tito said. “I am super proud of how they flew around tonight.”

On the opposing sideline, Romeoville struggled all night, failing to get anything going on offense while allowing its highest point total of the season.

“West won at the line of scrimmage all night on both sides of the ball but especially on defense,” Romeoville coach Justin Travato said. “We couldn’t throw the ball, and we couldn’t protect. It was a tough night for our offense.”

Romeoville (2-5) will have to win out to have any chance of making the playoffs, but despite the outcome on Friday and the outlook going forward, Travato is proud of where his program stands.

“We still have an opportunity to do things that have not been done in a long time at Romeoville,” Travato said. “We are coming off back-to-back 1-8 seasons, but we will have an opportunity these next two weeks to turn this around and end the season on a positive note.”

The win by Joliet West (3-4) betters the Tigers’ chances for making the postseason. West’s two remaining opponents are Plainfield Central and Plainfield East.

Romeoville will face Joliet Central as well as Plainfield East in its last two games.