Slow start can’s stop Prospect in 41-14 triumph over Rolling Meadows

ROLLING MEADOWS – Prospect started slow but finished fast Friday in Rolling Meadows.

The Knights used their quickness to speed past the Mustangs 41-14, the fifth consecutive win by Prospect over Rolling Meadows and the fourth win in a row this season for the Knights.

“I think we have a ton of potential to be a dangerous football team,” Prospect coach Dan DeBoeuf said. “Obviously we have to get better in all facets of the game, and we will get back to work tomorrow.”

Prospect quarterback Jack Skoog, who was 10-of-19 passing for 182 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 54 yards and another touchdown, said he loves playing a speedy game.

“We got our confidence back after our New Trier win for homecoming,” Skoog said. “We just have been building off that win. Ever since I came into this program as a freshman, it has been all about tempo. It is just fast pace, fast pace.”

Rolling Meadows (4-2, 1-1) came into the game with a four-game winning streak. The Mustangs were able to use a large homecoming crowd as an impetus to a 10-play, 76-yard scoring drive. Quincy Johnson (17-of-31 passing, 287 yards) connected on sweet corner route to Jake Harvey on a 24-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0.

That’s when Prospect (4-2, 2-0) found its jets.

The Knights flew down the field in just five plays. Skoog fired a crossing pattern to Nathan Cichy who then turned it into a 50-yard scoring play to tie the game 7-7 early in the second quarter.

“We had a rough start,” Cichy said. “Tempo is a big part of our game. If we can start fast and quick, we can do even better.”

Prospect continued that quick strike attack. They surged ahead 21-7 at the half as the Knights scored the next two times they had the ball.

Noah Easter scored on a 2-yard run that capped a four-play, 52-yard drive. Skoog’s 46-yard pass to Nick Carlucci set up the score.

Then, after Rolling Meadows missed a 34-yard field goal, Prospect came right back at the Mustangs. The Knights went 80 yards in just six plays. Skoog threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Carlucci with 35 seconds left in the half to make it 21-7.

Prospect’s special teams extended the lead to 28-14 late in the third quarter. Ethan Matthew blocked a punt and J.T. Zei returned it 19 yards for the touchdown.

Meadows was able to cut the lead to 28-14 with 11:11 to play. Johnson guided the Mustangs on a nice 76-yard scoring drive and capped it with a 3-yard scoring pass to Harvey.

Prospect closed out the game with a pair of rushing touchdowns. Skoog scored on an 11-yard run, and Easter (14 carries, 125 yards) scored on a 1-yard run.

“We talked all week about being penalty-free, and that was not the case tonight for whatever reason,” DeBoeuf said. “In a playoff game or a future game, that is going to cost you in the end.”

Rolling Meadows coach Robbie Gould was also not pleased about the penalties that his team incurred.

“We were in the game until we were giving penalties in key opportunities,” Gould said. “We were down 14-7 going into halftime, had a chance to convert, had some penalties, and they score at the half. We moved the ball in the second to circle the wagon and take it to one score, but we just didn’t execute. They played real well.”