Nathan Kleba’s big run sparks Genoa-Kingston’s rout of Winnebago

Genoa-Kingston's Nathan Kleba runs by the Winnebago defense for a long touchdown during their game Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at Genoa-Kingston High School. (Mark Busch)

GENOA – Winnebago rattled off 12 plays on the game’s first drive and had a touchdown called back due to a downfield holding penalty.

But Genoa-Kingston held on fourth down, got the ball back, and two plays later Nathan Kleba went 69 yards for a touchdown as the Cogs routed the Indians, 41-0.

“I faked the handoff and saw no one there,” Kleba said. “I said, oh I gotta take this to the house. I was scared I was going to get chased down, but I made it.”

The first drive for the Indians (1-4, 1-4) ate up almost 8 minutes. On fourth-and-10 from the G-K 31, quarterback Mitchell Cunningham rolled out right and took off, reaching the end zone. But a hold negated the score and set up a fourth and 2, which A.J. Rundblade converted with a run, but again a hold negated the gain.

Nolan Kline broke up a fourth-and-11 pass, G-K took over, Kelba took off, and the Cogs (3-2, 2-2) shook off a two-game losing streak.

“We kind of came out a little flat,” Genoa-Kingston coach Cam Davekos said. “But once we settled in the game slowed down for our guys. We settled into a nice groove there and they did a nice job.”

On the next drive, Blake Ides intercepted Cunningham, then capped the drive with a 10-yard sweep on fourth and 3 for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead. It was the only carry of the day for Ides, who was one of 10 ball carriers for the Cogs, with no one carrying the ball more than five times.

The Cogs allowed 12 plays and 39 yards on the first drive, and 27 plays for 77 yards for the rest of the game. Ides said he liked how the team left the first drive in the past.

“We knew that we weren’t getting off from the get-go like we should be,” Ides said. “Just after that we were ready. We were locked in.”

Kleba had 108 yards on five carries, Owen Zaccard had 50 yards on four carries and Peyton Meyer had five carries for 58 yards. Zaccard and Meyer each had touchdowns.

Kleba not only ran for two touchdowns but completed three of his five passes for 49 yards and a 5-yard touchdown pass to John Swinehart.

“He’s one of our leaders and works hard every single day,” Davekos said. “He puts in hard work every single day, he trusts the process, trusts the guys around him and he showed out tonight. It was nice to see.”

The Cogs lost 3-0 to Oregon two weeks ago and 40-7 to Dixon last week. With defending state champs Byron (5-0, 4-0) looming next week, the Cogs needed the victory.

“Two losses in a low, we knew we had to come out here and mean business,” Kleba said. “That’s what we did.”