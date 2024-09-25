Princeton remains at No. 3 in Week 5 3A poll

Princeton will retain its No. 3 Class 3A ranking heading into Friday’s Three Rivers Mississippi Division showdown with Monmouth-Roseville.

The Tigers (4-0) came in at No. 3 behind No. 1 Byron (4-0) and No. 2 Wilmington (4-0) in this week’s poll, which was released Wednesday afternoon.

Byron received 13 of the 14 first-place votes and 139 points. Wilmington earned the remaining first-place vote and 122 points at No. 2 with Princeton third at 103.

Seneca (5-0) was ranked fifth with 72 points while Mon-Rose (4-0) received six points in this week’s poll, ranked 15th in 3A.

Other area teams ranked are Dixon (4A), No. 3 in 4A; Rockridge (3-1), tied for No. 5 in 2A; and Stark County (4-0) at No. 7 and Newman (3-1) at No. 14 in 1A.

Lena-Winslow (4-0) took the No. 1 ranking outright in 1A after sharing it Belleville Althoff (4-0), now No. 2.

Maroa-Forsyth (2A), East St. Louis (6A), Chicago Mt. Carmel (7A) and Lincoln-Way East (8A) all remained at No. 1 in their respective classes.

There was a change at the top in 4A with St. Laurence (4-0) and in 5A with LaGrange Park Nazereth (4-0), who both improved from No. 2 to No. 1.