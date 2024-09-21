Hoffman Estates flies past Vernon Hills, stays unbeaten heading into MSL play

VERNON HILLS – The Hawks are running.

For the third consecutive game, Hoffman Estates bolted out to a huge halftime lead to spark a running clock in a 56-21 win Friday over host Vernon Hills.

But the Hawks know that tougher things are on the horizon.

“When it is like (this) it is hard to keep high school kids focused throughout the week,” Hoffman Estates coach Tim Heyse said.

“Last week we had a great week of practice. We went ones on ones live. It was very physical and we know once we get to next week it is going to live, fast and physical.”

Heyse wants to let his team know that things are going to get tougher for his team when they open Mid-Suburban West play at Fremd next week.

“There are going to be three of the top teams in 8A,” said Heyse, whose team has outscored his opponents 155-28 in their last three games.

“Plus, Schaumburg is playing really well and Conant looks like they have turned the corner. Week in and week out, it is going to be a dogfight. It is going to be fun.”

Nate Cleveland, who has been a starter since his sophomore year, knows what to expect next week.

“We have had a great four weeks,” said Cleveland, who is committed to play at the University of Minnesota.

“The MSL is a different game. I know we had four pretty big wins. We are ready to put our talent to the test and see who we are.”

Hoffman (4-0) scored the first seven times it had the football. The Hawks quickly jumped out to a 28-0 lead before the end of the first quarter.

Cleveland opened the scoring with a 37-yard run. Landon Ford then followed with an 18-yard run. Jaquan Fields tallied from 11 yards out before Ford broke off a 52-yard run.

“I did a lot of offseason training to get ready for this year,” said Ford, who had 95 yards on five carries. “I am just trying to use my speed after I hit the holes.”

The Hoffman defense then got the Hawks on the board. Austin Wisely picked off a pass and returned it 68 yards for touchdown. Wisely, Will Carlson (who had a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery), Cleveland and Fields kept Vernon Hills in check through most of the first half.

Austin Lesniak then stepped in at quarterback to lead the Hawks to a pair of touchdowns.

Fields scored on a five-yard run and Lesniak, who was 10-of-14 for 127 yards in just one quarter of play, threw a four-yard pass to Liam Patrick to make it 49-7.

Sprinkled between those Hoffman scores was a touchdown run by Vernon Hills’ Giuseppe Urso on a nice run around the left side to get the Cougars (0-4) offense on the board.

Vernon Hills would score a pair of touchdowns in the second half. Winston Miller scored on a one-yard run and Urso scored on a 24-yard run.

“I liked the fight in our guys,” Vernon Hills coach Bill Bellecomo said. “I challenged them at halftime. We are getting into division play, so we have to play harder.”

Jamari Jackson added a second half touchdown for Hoffman Estates on a four-yard run.

