Leelynd Durbin’s big third quarter propels FCW past Peoria Heights, 38-8

FLANAGAN – Wearing special Illinois National Guard jerseys on homecoming, the Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland Falcons had a lot of potential distractions Friday for their Illinois 8-Man Football Association meeting with Peoria Heights. They were also playing for an almost-forgotten rivalry trophy on a surprisingly muddy field. To add to the occasion, a hometown team was being honored for the 50th anniversary of winning the first IHSA state championship.

The Falcons didn’t seem to notice, though.

FCW scored on the final play of the first quarter, twice more in the second and then put the Patriots away with three third-quarter touchdown runs from tailback Leelynd Durbin on its way to a 38-8 victory Friday over Peoria Heights. The win takes the Falcons to 2-0 on the season heading into next Friday’s hosting of AlWood/Cambridge at the Falcons’ other home field, the Wood Shed in rural Streator.

Durbin’s three third-quarter touchdown runs – from 12, 50 and 24 yards away, all followed by true Connor Decker extra-point kicks – were part of the junior’s 19-carry, 222-yard, three-touchdown performance. He also added a fumble recovery and a pair of tackles for loss.

“I think the offensive line started opening up some better gaps, and I just had to run through them,” Durbin said of his strong second-half performance. “At first it was a little tough tonight [with everything going on], but once you get locked in, you’re locked in. And we got there.”

Things started slowly for both the Falcons and Patriots (0-2), each having its initial possession end on downs at midfield. FCW on its second turn with the ball used a 23-yard run from Logan Ruddy – who added an even 100 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries – to set up the game’s first score, an eight-yard keeper from FCW quarterback Seth Jones.

“I tell you what, [Peoria Heights] Coach [Kendal] Parker has done such an incredible job,” Falcons coach Todd Reed said. “That team has gotten so much more physical. It’s night and day from where they started. We moved the ball, but we had to earn it ... and had some stumbles.

“Then we started getting things together, putting some drives together, and being able to have Leelynd and Logan split carries at tailback was huge for us. ... They did a fantastic job tonight.”

It wasn’t until the final 80 seconds of a lightning-quick first half that the hosts would score again, Ruddy adding his rushing TD from 12 yards out to make it 14-0. Decker booted a 30-yard field goal just before the break to make it 17-0 at halftime when the 1974 Class 1A state champion Flanagan Falcons were recognized.

The Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland defense, at right, lines up against Peoria Heights on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Flanagan. (J.T. Pedelty)

A quick Peoria Heights three-and-out followed by the first of Durbin’s three third-quarter touchdowns made it 24-0. The Patriots made things interesting when a 44-yard run from Henry Hanson (90 yards on 13 carries for the game) set up a QB keeper TD for Gabe Shaver and successful to-point conversion, but it only lasted until FCW got the ball back and Durbin immediately ran 50 yards up the south sideline to paydirt.

“That’s what happens when you fall behind,” Parker said. “You try to play catch-up, and it takes a lot of energy to try to come back from early mistakes. We’ve just got to continue to keep working, figuring out ways to get better and play a full 48 [minutes] and play them tough.”

For the game, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland outgained Peoria Heights 364-184 in yards from scrimmage, including 348-177 on the ground. In addition to Durbin, Elijah Detwiler starred for the Falcons defense with a quarterback sack and three tackles for loss. Emmett Horaney added a fumble recovery and two TFLs.

The win allows FCW to retain the Guards Game traveling trophy, which was established in 2021, the first and only other time the two programs have met.