Cody Cravatta’s 2 INTs lead Genoa-Kingston past North Boone: Daily Chronicle football roundup for Week 2

Genoa Kingston 34, North Boone 0: At Genoa, Cody Cravatta had two interceptions as the Cogs blanked the Vikings.

In the first BNC game for the Cogs (2-0, 1-0), Peyton Meyer started the scoring with a 6-yard run with 6:50 left in the first.

Patrick Young added a 1-yard score later in the first, then the interceptions started. Owen Zaccard got the first, giving the Cogs a short field. Nolan Kline punched in a 9-yard run for a 21-0 lead against the Vikings (1-1, 1-1).

Cravatta then got his picks on consecutive drives in the second quarter, with quarterback Nathan Kleba ripping off a 19-yard run for a 28-0 lead just before halftime.

“He did a good job, coming in as an outside backer, coming in and making plays,” G-K coach Cam Davekos said. “He kind of played a drop-back nickel defender. He did some studying on film what North Boone ran and had some nice reads. He took advantage of some big opportunities.”

Zaccard got a touchdown with 1:48 left in the third from 9 out for a 34-0 lead.

It was the first shutout for the Cogs since Sept. 30, 2022 in a 19-0 win against Oregon, and first home shutout since they had four of them in the spring 2021 season – the last of which a 59-0 playoff win against Chicago Bogan.

“It was great,” Davekos said. “That was probably the best part about tonight. Defensively we just flew around, played fast and played physical. It was fun to watch.”

West Carroll 54, Hiawatha 0: At Kirkland, the Hawks fell to 1-1 in the Illinois 8-Man North game.