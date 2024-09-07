Aidan McClure, St. Charles North enjoy big night vs. Crete-Monee

ST. CHARLES – Aidan McClure had a night to remember for St. Charles North in a nonconference game against Crete-Monee on Friday night in St. Charles.

The junior captain intercepted a pass for a 45-yard touchdown, recovered two fumbles and blocked a punt.

McClure’s heroics led the North Stars (2-0) to a 50-26 win over the visiting Warriors.

“On the interception, I watched film and was able to use my instincts,” said the North Stars junior. “On the punt, they were lackadaisical, and I was able to get through. I take being a captain very seriously.

“We are off to a good start being 2-0.”

North Stars coach Rob Pomazak was impressed with the play of McClure.

“Aidan is an animal,” said Pomazak. “He is such a hard worker and great leader. He was on the varsity as a sophomore and deserves to be a captain as a junior. He plays with great spirit.”

St. Charles North scored the first 21 points of the game before the Warriors tallied the final 20 points of the first half. North outscored the visitors 29-6 in the second half.

The Stars also got a special teams touchdown from Keaton Reinke, who returned the opening touchdown of the game for a 77-yard touchdown. Reinke also caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Plumb and on a halfback option pass threw a 35-yard TD to Braeden Harms.

The North Stars defense forced six Crete-Monee turnovers and held them to 116 yards of total offense and eight first downs.

“We are 2-0, and we beat a great Crete-Monee team tonight,” said Pomazak. “They ran a 1920s offense, and I think we handled it pretty well. The defense played much better in the second half, and we had 6 turnovers for the game.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240907/prep-football/mcclures-big-defensive-plays-spark-st-charles-north/