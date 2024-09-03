Suburban Life notes: Nazareth’s Sam Stec motivated to add to family’s legacy, cap career with third title

Nazareth's Samuel Stec celebrates as time ticks away in November 2023 in their IHSA Class 5A state championship win over Joliet Catholic Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University in Normal. (Mark Busch)

Nazareth’s Sam Stec hails from a football family.

His father played at Miami-Ohio, and his uncle suited up for Notre Dame. One of Stec’s cousins played at Iowa.

In his third year at Nazareth, after transferring from IC Catholic Prep following his freshman season, Stec is the next in line to add his name to the family’s history playing in college football.

“I’ve not been focusing that much because during the season I’m focusing on the season and being a leader for my teammates, but I’ve been talking to a couple of schools recently,” Stec said. “Hopefully, I’ll have a really good senior season to help me.”

Stec, who starts at left tackle and defensive tackle, said his most likely position in college in at center.

Nazareth coach Tim Racki said Stec’s leadership and drive will be a positive for him at the next level.

“Sam’s work ethic and physical and mental toughness is off the charts,” Racki said. “He comes from a football family. He comes from good stock, from a loving and a really tough family. He plays the game for the right reason. He has a high passion for it and loves it. Wherever he lands, he will be extremely successful.”

The 6-foot-2, 270-pound Stec is motivated to cap his career with another championship in football. The Roadrunners are seeking a rare three-peat after winning the past two Class 5A titles, including defeating Joliet Catholic last season.

“I’m super motivated for a three-peat at Naz,” Stec said. “That’s the end goal right now. Our goal is beating whoever we have week after week.”

Stec is a key player on the offensive line due to his protecting star senior quarterback Logan Malachuk’s blind side.

“I feel pretty important job blocking backside for Logan,” Stec said. “I’m trying to make sure I keep it at zero sacks. You have to watch out for mistakes during the game because one slip up can cause huge problem.”

Nazareth (1-0) took a step in the right direction with Friday’s 37-30 home win over Kankakee. The Roadrunners entered the opener striving to avoid a slow start like last season, when they lost four straight games starting with the opener at Kankakee.

Malachuk tossed a 46-yard touchdown pass to Jake Cestone with 3:46 left in the game to seal the win. Malachuk completed 17 passes for 389 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a TD.

“That was a huge win for us, after starting out last season 0-4,” Stec said. “We got a revenge win against them. It was a great feeling. I’ve been so excited for this year. Coach Racki has done a great job preparing us as a team this offseason. I think that we’re battle-tested and ready for anything.

“Coach Racki said this is one of the most experienced teams he’s had at Nazareth because of the three and four-year varsity players. It’s a special class. You could see it in our composure against Kankakee at the end of the game to get that game-winning touchdown.”

Racki said he anticipates a memorable season by his senior leader.

“Sam is a tremendous leader,” Racki said. “He takes the game very seriously when he plays. He plays with his hair on fire. In terms of leadership abilities and how he treats his teams, he guides and mentors the younger kids.

“He’s a big cog for us. He has a high football IQ and is tremendous with communication upfront with our protection schemes. Logan also knows that Sam is up there, which makes him a lot more comfortable.”

The Roadrunners (1-0) host Kenwood at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

IC Catholic earns big victory

IC Catholic Prep’s football team opened up its season in St. Louis last weekend. The Knights, led by linebacker Dominik Hulak, held off a late push by St. Mary’s to pull out a 27-26 road victory in overtime. After a scoreless first quarter, the Knights put points on the board in the last three quarters, but St. Mary’s tallied two touchdowns in the fourth.

IC Catholic coach Bill Krefft called it a key win to start the season.

“Our kids really fought and clawed for everything they got in the football game,” he said. “That grit is a great attribute to possess as a football team. It was an amazing game against an amazing football team. Driving down to St. Louis was a great experience for our team. It was a four-quarter heavyweight fight and we were lucky to find a way to come out on top.”

Krefft said several players shined in the thrilling win, mainly Foley Calcagno, Will Bryk and Chance Williams. Calcagno led the defense with 17 tackles, while Bryk tossed a TD pass to open up the scoring. The Knights played one freshman and four sophomores in the opener.

“These three really stepped up in the moments that mattered most in the football game,” Krefft said.

Extra points

Lyons earned a quality 38-21 win over Prospect last week, but faces off against another tough foe in Wheaton Warrenville South on Friday…Glenbard West hosts highly ranked Loyola at Duchon Field on Saturday in a must-see game.