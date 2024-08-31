Robert Munaco, Lake Park run past Conant

HOFFMAN ESTATES – The Lake Park Lancers left no doubt about their intentions this season, rushing past the Conant Cougars 41-14 on Friday night in a dominant road performance that showcased an electric running game.

From the outset, it was clear that Lake Park’s game plan revolved around controlling the line of scrimmage. Running back Robert Munaco wasted no time, punching in three touchdowns in the first half to give the Lancers a commanding 21-0 lead at halftime. For head coach Chris Kirkpatrick, this was exactly what he wanted to see from his squad.

“We hang our hat on running the football,” Kirkpatrick said. “We’ve got almost an entirely new offensive line this year and a new starting running back, but we’ve always talked about how it starts with the running game, it starts at the line of scrimmage. It was really fun to watch Robert and Anthony, the offensive line, and our quarterback tonight. We even got our quarterback involved in the run game too.”

The Lancers didn’t take their foot off the gas after the break. Anthony Orestano took over in the third quarter, breaking loose for an 83-yard touchdown run that electrified the visiting crowd and extended the lead to 28-0. Orestano later added another score with a 1-yard plunge, pushing the advantage to 34-7.

“It’s what we love to do,” Orestano said about the Lancers’ ground-and-pound approach. “I really try to find my blockers, pulling and blocking for me, and then I just hit the holes and squeeze in as tight as I can and break through.”

Conant’s offense, which had struggled to find its footing in the first half, flashed in the latter stages. Quarterback Tyler Marchese connected with Bradley Biedke on a 9-yard touchdown pass to get the Cougars on the board. Marchese followed up with a 4-yard touchdown strike to Chase Garcia in the fourth quarter, narrowing the deficit to 41-14 with just over four minutes remaining.

Lake Park capped off their scoring earlier in the final quarter when Kendan Ratini powered his way into the end zone from 5 yards out, putting the exclamation point on a night where the Lancers’ offensive line shined. Munaco, who credited his linemen for the team’s success, was quick to acknowledge their role.

“All the glory goes to the linemen,” Munaco said. “We scored five touchdowns, and all the glory goes to them.” He singled out Jeffery Ruestemi and Alex Stranz for their standout performances on the line, emphasizing the critical role they played in opening up lanes all night.

With this win, Lake Park carries strong momentum into next week’s matchup against Bartlett. Kirkpatrick is already looking forward to the challenge.

“It’s really exciting; it’s kind of a regional matchup that we haven’t had the ability to do before,” Kirkpatrick said of the upcoming game. “Maybe a renewed rivalry against a team that was a playoff team last year. So we need to refocus and get in the film room.”

Orestano echoed his coach’s sentiment, emphasizing the importance of preparation as they move forward. “Definitely focusing more at practice, really giving it my 100% every day,” he said. Munaco added, “We’re taking every team seriously. The good thing about Week 1 is every team starts 0-0. Last year doesn’t really matter. We’re looking for a fresh start this year.”

