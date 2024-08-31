Geneva sets pace early with six first-quarter touchdowns in 63-0 blowout of Larkin

Geneva’s Bennett Konkey (80) reacts after scoring a touchdown on the opening kick-off against Larkin during a football game at Geneva High School on Friday, Aug 30, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

GENEVA — Bennett Konkey was more than a little nervous to line up as a returner for Geneva in his first varsity game.

But when he saw the opening kick coming his direction, and he saw another player coming right beside him, he knew he wanted to get his hands on the ball.

So he called off his teammate, fielded the ball at the 20-yard line, and ran all the way to the house.

“After that, all the nerves just went away,” Konkey said. “I was so nervous for this game, but running down that sideline was wild.”

Konkey took the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, and set the tone early for the Vikings in a statement 63-0 victory over visiting Larkin.

Konkey’s return was one of six touchdowns for the Vikings in the first quarter, the most scored in a quarter for the Vikings under coach Boone Thorgesen. It’s also the most they’ve scored in a game under the fifth-year head coach, topping their 50-point effort over Senn in the first round of the 2023 playoffs.

“We have some very skilled players on the edges of our team and we knew we had to get them the ball, and we executed that game plan pretty well,” Thorgesen said. “When the kids execute, we can be a pretty good team. There’s a lot to clean up, but it’s always good to get that first win out of the way.”

Geneva’s Anthony Chahino (12) rolls out of the pocket and looks downfield for a pass against Larkin during a football game at Geneva High School on Friday, Aug 30, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Geneva only needed nine offensive plays to get the other five scores, which each drive featuring a play of at least 20 yards.

Leading the way on offense was senior quarterback Tony Chahino, who was making his first start at the position after playing linebacker and fullback last season. In his one quarter played, he completed six of his seven passes for 164 yards and four touchdowns.

Chahino, who’s been at the varsity level since his sophomore year, said that it was an amazing feeling to know his work paid off to not only get the starting job, but to also have the showing he did in his first game.

“It feels great, but it’s just the start,” Chahino said. “We have really high expectations, so this was a little fun game, but next week, it gets more serious for us.”

Wide receivers Talyn Taylor and Finnegan Weppner each finished with three receptions and two touchdowns with Chahino under center. Weppner finished with 90 yards and Taylor had 74. Chahino said that having two guys that he’s played with for a long time right beside him definitely helped his game.

“We’ve had such a strong connection because those are my boys,” Chahino said. “We’ve been playing together since elementary school, so we’ve built such a strong connection. And they were ready to work.”

Running back Michael Rumoro also had a touchdown among the starters, taking his final carry of the night 20 yards into the end zone.

Geneva’s Michael Rumoro (20) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a run against Larkin during a football game at Geneva High School on Friday, Aug 30, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

The Vikings sent in the second team to start off the second quarter, where they mainly ran the ball with juniors Dominic Dileonardi and Conor McAuliffe.

Dileonardi finished with 64 rushing yards and a touchdown, while McAuliffe had 19 rushing yards and a score, along with a special teams score after recovering a deflected punt in the end zone.

“It was nice to see all those guys work, not just the running backs, but everybody else that played in that game,” Thorgesen said. “It’s nice to see all the hard work they do as well, and they need that recognition. So I was very pleased with how the second team played and how the second half went with them in there.”

Larkin, who was playing in their first nonconference game since 2017, struggled all throughout the game, only managing to get the ball past midfield once. Head coach Ray Vincent said that the game was a great learning experience for his young team, and hopes that the experience of playing a perennial playoff team will help them grow throughout the season.

“I’m seeing a lot of positive things from my guys, and I just want us to keep growing,” Vincent said. “Geneva’s got size, speed and strength, and those are things that we aspire to be. And in order to be that, you’ve got to see that.”