August 29, 2024
2024 master Bureau County football schedule

By Kevin Hieronymus
Newman’s Brady Grennan runs the ball against Hall's Jack Jablonski Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Sterling.

Here's a look at the week by week 2024 Bureau County football schedule for Hall along with Amboy, Bureau Valley, Princeton and St. Bede (Alex T. Paschal)

KEYS: *Three Rivers game; + Lincoln Trail/Prairieland; & Chicagoland Prairie; 8 8-man

All Friday games are 7 p.m.; Saturday games are 1 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 30

+ Bureau Valley at Monmouth United

* Newman at Princeton

* Orion at Hall

8 Ridgewood at ALO

St. Bede at Tri-Valley

Friday, Sept. 6

8 ALO at Sciota West Prairie

Bureau Valley at Ridgeview/Lexington

Eureka at St. Bede

* Hall at Erie-Prophetstown

* Princeton at Rockridge

Friday, Sept. 13

8 Galva at ALO

+ Lewistown co-op at Bureau Valley

* Mendota at Hall

* Sherrard at Princeton

& Walther Christian at St. Bede

Friday, Sept. 20

+ Bureau Valley at Farmington

* Princeton at Kewanee

& Seneca at St. Bede

* Sherrard at Hall

Saturday, Sept. 21

8 ALO at Bushnell-Prairie City, 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27

8 ALO at Ridgewood

* Hall at Sherrard

+ Knoxville at Bureau Valley

* Princeton at Monmouth-Roseville

Saturday, Sept. 28

& Marquette at St. Bede, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

8 ALO at Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland

+ Elmwood-Brimfield at Bureau Valley

* Hall at Princeton

St. Bede at Chillicothe IVC

Friday, Oct. 11

+ Bureau Valley at Illini West

* Monmouth-Roseville at Hall

8 Peoria Heights at ALO

* Princeton at Mendota

& St. Bede at Dwight-GSW

Friday, Oct. 18

8 ALO at Biggsville West Central

+ Bureau Valley at Macomb

* Mercer County at Princeton

* Riverdale at Hall

St. Bede at Bloomington Central Catholic

Friday, Oct. 25

8 Bushnell-Prairie City at ALO

* Hall at Rockridge

Ottawa at St. Bede

* Princeton at Erie-Prophetstown

+ West Hancock at Bureau Valley