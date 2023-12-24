Andrew Rupcich to make first NFL start for Titans

Andrew Rupcich will make first NFL start for the Titans on Sunday in Nashville. (Photo provided)

Andrew Rupcich, a McHenry High School product, will make his first NFL career start for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Rupcich was elevated from the Titans practice squad for the rest of the season on Friday, and will start at right guard when the Titans host the Seahawks in Nashville. Game time is noon.

His dad, Bill Rupcich, a 1992 Princeton High School graduate, made the trip to Nashville, saying “I wouldn’t miss this.”

The 6-6, 318-pound lineman made his NFL debut in the Titans’ 20-6 Week 10 loss to the Buccaneers. He appeared in 45 offensive snaps and three snaps on special teams.

Rupcich was an undrafted free agent out of Culver-Stockton College and the only NAIA player invited to the NFL Combine.

He played football and basketball at McHenry.