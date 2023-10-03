Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 6 of the 2023 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 6 of the 2023 season is here.

After 3,678 people voted, tallying 6,685 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.

Team of the Week MVP: Joey Maucieri, York, Linebacker

Team of the Week: Week 6, 2023

Quarterback

Peyton Seaburg, Cary-Grove

15 carries, 144 yards, 2 TDs, along with one passing TD in 41-21 win over Hampshire.

Jeremiah Kochevar, Erie-Prophetstown

239 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 int; 94 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Carter Button, Morris

9 of 10, 169 yds, 4 TDs in 35-7 win over Richmond-Burton

Running Back

Deon Davis, Downers Grove South

Ran for 151 yards, 3 TDs in win over Hinsdale South

Jake Melion, York

31 carries, 260 yards, 2 TDs, 2 catches for 46 yards and a TD in win over Downers Grove North

Landon Marquez, St. Bede

Ran for 125 yards, TD on 12 carries in 49-26 win over Elmwood Park

Receiver

Gavin Garcia, Joliet West

Caught two TD passes including a 70-yarder, rushed for another TD in Tigers’ fifth win

Amari Williams, Wheaton Warrenville South

7 catches, 77 yards, 2 TDs

Aeden Hayes, St. Charles North

163 receiving yards on three catches. 2 TDs

Offensive Line

Dakota Goff, Morris

Was the center in a line that dominated in a 35-7 win over Richmond-Burton

Cade Odell, Princeton

Helped Tigers beat rival Kewanee 37-14

Defensive Line

Caleb Donna, Newman

Had two sacks on final Bureau Valley drive to seal Newman’s 20-14 win

Joe Reiff, York

9 tackles, 3.5 for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 3 QB hurries

Tommy McNeil, Crystal Lake Central

Helped the Tigers extend their shutout streak to 10 consecutive quarters. Also helped O-line produce 434 total yards in 42-0 win over McHenry.

Jack Everett Anderson, Glenbard South

Had sack in final minute that clinched Glenbard South’s 14-13 win over South Elgin

Linebacker

Joey Maucieri, York

8 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack

Payton Roberson, Lockport

2 sacks in 41-0 loss to Lincoln-Way East

Connor Anderson, Cary-Grove

6 tackles, 1 TFL in 41-21 win over Hampshire. C-G trailed 14-13 at halftime.

Joey Scrivani, Jacobs

7 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack in 28-7 win over Burlington Central. Also carried 9 times fo 114 and 2 TDs on offense.

Defensive Back

KeShawn Wiley, Joliet West

Recorded multiple QB sacks as Tigers held Plainfield South to 128 yards from scrimmage

Demetree Larson, Erie-Prophetstown

Forced a fumble and had an interception in a 35-34 win over Orion

Zach Rysavy, Huntley

Had 2 interceptions as the Red Raiders beat Crystal Lake South 54-43.