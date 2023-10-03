Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 6 of the 2023 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 6 of the 2023 season is here.
After 3,678 people voted, tallying 6,685 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.
Team of the Week MVP: Joey Maucieri, York, Linebacker
Team of the Week: Week 6, 2023
Quarterback
Peyton Seaburg, Cary-Grove
15 carries, 144 yards, 2 TDs, along with one passing TD in 41-21 win over Hampshire.
Jeremiah Kochevar, Erie-Prophetstown
239 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 int; 94 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Carter Button, Morris
9 of 10, 169 yds, 4 TDs in 35-7 win over Richmond-Burton
Running Back
Deon Davis, Downers Grove South
Ran for 151 yards, 3 TDs in win over Hinsdale South
Jake Melion, York
31 carries, 260 yards, 2 TDs, 2 catches for 46 yards and a TD in win over Downers Grove North
Landon Marquez, St. Bede
Ran for 125 yards, TD on 12 carries in 49-26 win over Elmwood Park
Receiver
Gavin Garcia, Joliet West
Caught two TD passes including a 70-yarder, rushed for another TD in Tigers’ fifth win
Amari Williams, Wheaton Warrenville South
7 catches, 77 yards, 2 TDs
Aeden Hayes, St. Charles North
163 receiving yards on three catches. 2 TDs
Offensive Line
Dakota Goff, Morris
Was the center in a line that dominated in a 35-7 win over Richmond-Burton
Cade Odell, Princeton
Helped Tigers beat rival Kewanee 37-14
Defensive Line
Caleb Donna, Newman
Had two sacks on final Bureau Valley drive to seal Newman’s 20-14 win
Joe Reiff, York
9 tackles, 3.5 for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 3 QB hurries
Tommy McNeil, Crystal Lake Central
Helped the Tigers extend their shutout streak to 10 consecutive quarters. Also helped O-line produce 434 total yards in 42-0 win over McHenry.
Jack Everett Anderson, Glenbard South
Had sack in final minute that clinched Glenbard South’s 14-13 win over South Elgin
Linebacker
Joey Maucieri, York
8 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack
Payton Roberson, Lockport
2 sacks in 41-0 loss to Lincoln-Way East
Connor Anderson, Cary-Grove
6 tackles, 1 TFL in 41-21 win over Hampshire. C-G trailed 14-13 at halftime.
Joey Scrivani, Jacobs
7 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack in 28-7 win over Burlington Central. Also carried 9 times fo 114 and 2 TDs on offense.
Defensive Back
KeShawn Wiley, Joliet West
Recorded multiple QB sacks as Tigers held Plainfield South to 128 yards from scrimmage
Demetree Larson, Erie-Prophetstown
Forced a fumble and had an interception in a 35-34 win over Orion
Zach Rysavy, Huntley
Had 2 interceptions as the Red Raiders beat Crystal Lake South 54-43.