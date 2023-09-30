Glenbard South snaps South Elgin’s 29-game UEC win streak

SOUTH ELGIN – South Elgin’s 29-game Upstate Eight Conference football winning streak — and 22-game homefield winning streak – came to a halt Friday night as Glenbard South held on for an emotional 14-13 victory.

Senior defensive tackle Jack Everett Anderson’s sack of Storm reserve quarterback Stewart Williams on second-and-10 from the Raiders’ 35-yard line in the final seconds helped preserve Glenbard South’s first victory over the Storm.

“It’s amazing,” said Anderson, who also started at tackle on offense for the Raiders. “It’s my first year here, so coming over and helping these guys get this win — it feels great.

“I played on the offensive line in the (Class 8A) state semifinals at Glenbard West last year. Tonight, I was going to do everything I could to get these seniors a win. It means a lot.”

Anderson was one of the many heroes for the Raiders (6-0, 6-0), who held the Storm (5-1, 5-1) to just 82 yards of total offense, including eight rushing yards, while building a 14-0 halftime lead.

Junior tailback Vontae Clark (17 carries, 131 yards) got Glenbard South on the scoreboard with a 3-yard touchdown run midway through the opening quarter, capping a brief 3-play, 25-yard drive that was set up by a 7-yard South Elgin punt.

Early in the second quarter the Raiders added to their lead when Notre Dame recruit Cam Williams scored from a yard out while running the Wildcat formation.

Senior defensive back Justin Jones’ one-handed interception helped stop a late first-half Storm possession.

South Elgin was far from finished.

The Storm marched 62 yards in eight plays with the opening kickoff of the second half, capped by Jack Ginnan’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Lucas Noworol to trim the deficit to 14-7.

On South Elgin’s next possession Ginnan rolled off several Glenbard South would-be tacklers without putting his knee to the ground and raced 45 yards into the end zone to make it 14-13 with 1:38 left in the third quarter.

However, the extra-point kick caromed off the crossbar, leaving the Raiders on top, 14-13.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Storm executed a perfect fake punt, as Williams connected with Ishmael George for a 26-yard gain to set up a 1st-and-10 at the Raiders’ 14.

On the next play the Storm fumbled the ball back to Glenbard South.

South Elgin’s final possession began on its own 8 with 4:02 remaining.

The Storm moved the ball to the Glenbard South 35 before Anderson’s game-clinching sack ended the game.

“They backed us up big time,” Glenbard South coach Ryan Crissey said of his team’s defense. “The goal was to control the line of scrimmage, and I thought we did that for the most part.

“(South Elgin) Coach (Dragan) Teonic prepares that team like no other, but we have one of the most persevering team groups that I’ve ever coached. It’s a huge win for the program.”

“Tonight, we brought it,” Clark added. “We showed who we are and what we’re made of.”

Ginnan completed 5 of 13 passes for 92 yards and added 76 yards rushing on 8 carries before leaving the game with a lower leg injury in the final four minutes.

“We didn’t manage situations well,” Teonic said. “Hats off to them — they played well. We shanked two punts, we missed an extra point, and we had two turnovers.

“That fake punt was awesome and put us in great position, but we just missed that opportunity.”

