Cary-Grove comes on strong in second half to beat Hampshire

Cary-Grove 41, Hampshire 21: At Hampshire, the Trojans (5-1, 5-1) scored 34 consecutive points in their Fox Valley Conference victory over the Whip-Purs (1-5, 1-5).

The Trojans had a 17-year streak of playoff appearances stopped last season, but are now playoff bound again with their fifth win.

Hampshire led C-G 14-7 in the first half and 14-13 at halftime. But the Trojans’ offense broke loose.

Andrew Prio had a punt return touchdown and a rushing touchdown. Quarterback Peyton Seaburg ran for a touchdown and threw for one to receiver Jake Hornok.

Holden Boone and Logan Abrams also had rushing touchdowns for the Trojans.

Hampshire’s Cole Klawikowski ran 29 times for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Luke Lacke was 9 of 12 for 49 yards and Ryan Prowitz was 5 of 5 for 68 yards and a touchdown. Ari Fivelson caught three passes for 50 yards and a score.

Prairie Ridge 50, Dundee-Crown 8: At Crystal Lake, the top-ranked team in the Class 5A poll rolled to an FVC victory over the Chargers (1-5, 1-5).

Prairie Ridge (6-0, 6-0) stayed one game ahead of C-G and Huntley, which both won on Friday.

Sandwich 27, Harvard 0: At Harvard, the Indians (5-1, 3-1) defeated the Hornets (0-6, 0-3) in their KRC/I-8 Blue game to become playoff eligible.

Sandwich did not have a team last season due to low numbers.