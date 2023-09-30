Max Bray leads St. Bede to homecoming win over Elmwood Park

PERU – The passing game of Elmwood Park had St. Bede on its heals at times, but the Bruins responded with over 500 yards of offense of their own to come away with a 49-26 Chicagoland Prairie League victory Saturday for St. Bede’s homecoming.

St. Bede came out firing and opened up a 21-0 lead after the first quarter, but the passing attack of the TIgers closed the deficit to 35-26 toward the end of the fourth quarter.

However, the Bruins responded with a key drive and catch.

The Bruins were facing fourth-and-17 from the 18-yard line and if they didn’t convert, the Tigers would be take over down just nine points with over nine minutes to play.

But senior quarterback Max Bray threw a fade pass to the corner of the end zone where Hunter Savage made the catch in the corner of the end zone and St. Bede regained control with a 42-26 lead.

“It was just a perfectly placed ball,” Savage said. “The line gave Max (Bray) time to throw and he put it where only I could grab it for the touchdown.”

Alex Ankiewicz of St. Bede Academy runs the football down field for a large gain of yards against the Elmwood Park Tigers on September 30, 2023. (Kyle Russell)

On the next Tigers’ possession, Ruby Michels and Jack Maschmann combined for a sack and then a bad snap on fourth down gave the ball back to the Bruins.

Freshman Landon Marquez opened up ensuing drive with an 8-yard gain before Bray got outside on third-and-2 and ran untouched for a 30-yard touchdown that cemented the 49-26 victory.

“Both Max and Landon had great days for us,” Bruins coach Jim Eustice said. “We haven’t had the regular starting line on offense since week one, so for them to open up the holes was big for us and the offense.”

Bray opened the game’s scoring with a 48-yard touchdown run.

After Gino Ferrari intercepted a pass, the St. Bede offense went back to work. Bray ran for an 11-yard gain on third-and-7 and then found Alex Ankiewicz for a 10-yard completion.

The offense then ran a double reverse as Halden Hueneburg handed to Ankiewicz, who broke free for a 68-yard run that set up Bray for a 4-yard touchdown run and a 14-0 St. Bede lead.

The St. Bede defense forced Elmwood Park into a punt that only went 15 yards.

Bray opened up the next series with an 18-yard run before Marquez broke up the middle for a 47-yard touchdown run.

“I have to give credit to the offensive line,” Marquez said. “There’s a lot I can improve on like my blocking, but the line did a nice job opening up holes for all of us today.”

Then the passing attack for the Tigers started to make some noise.

Matthew Fritz found Jairus Ponce for 13 yards and Michael Fritz for another 15.

After St. Bede nearly intercepted a pass, it was Fritz to Fritz for a 7-yard touchdown to make it 21-7.

Elmwood Park looked to have St. Bede stopped on fourth-and-4, but Ankiewicz broke two tackles on a screen pass on his way to a 54-yard reception that set up a 5-yard touchdown run from Bray to push the lead to 28-7.

The Tigers wasted little time responding though as a 20-yard pass to Isaiah Gomez set up a 65-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Dohoney to make it 28-13.

On St. Bede’s next drive, Bray ran for 10 yards on third-and-10 run and Marquez followed with a 12-yard gain.

Moments later, Bray scored from the 1-yard line to make it 35-13 heading into the break.

Starting the second half, the Tigers found success on the ground from Johnny Baratta with a 25-yard run to start and then on fourth-and-7, Matthew Fritz connected with Dohoney for 14 yards before another 15 to Garcia.

Baratta finished the drive off with runs of 18 and 7 and then a 1-yard touchdown to make it 35-19.

Fritz continued to spread the ball around and found Garcia on the next drive for a 5-yard touchdown pass that made it 35-26 before St. Bede scored the final 14 points to improve to 4-2.

Landon Marquez of St. Bede outruns Jacob Solis of Elmwood Park during the homecoming game on September 30, 2023. (Kyle Russell)

Bray finished with 178 yards and five touchdowns on 20 carries while passing for 102 yards and a TD. Marquez had 125 yards and a TD rushing on 12 carries.

Fritz was 22 of 31 for 260 yards and three TDs.

“We knew the last few weeks they were piling up the yards passing,” Eustice said. “So we knew we were going to have our work cut out for us.”

St. Bede returns home Friday against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington looking to get the fifth win to become playoff eligible.