NewsTribune Week 3 preview capsules

Woodstock North (1-1) at La Salle-Peru (1-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 21-13 L-P (2022)

About the Thunder: After losing 25-12 to Johnsburg in the season opener, the Thunder responded with a 48-3 rout of Harvard in Week 2 for their most lopsided victory since 2019. QB Landan Creighton completed 9 of 15 passes for 124 yards and three touchdowns, including 8 of 10 passes for 99 yards and all three TDs in the first half. Creighton can also run, as he rushed for 120 yards in the season opener. Max Dennison caught five passes for 34 yards and two TDs in Week 2. He also caught a TD pass in the opener and returned a punt 70 yards for a score last week. Parker Halihan ran for 104 yards on seven carries, including a 51-yard TD, against Harvard. The Thunder defense held Harvard to 71 yards and four first downs. Friday is the Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Conference White Division opener for L-P and Woodstock North. The Thunder are 0-12 in KR/I8 White play in the league’s two seasons.

About the Cavaliers: L-P is looking to rebound after a 37-6 loss to Metamora in Week 2. The Cavaliers managed just 89 yards of offense in Week 2 after racking up nearly 500 yards in a 34-14 win over United Township in the opener. The Cavs allowed Metamora running back running back Jaiduan Cranford to run for 201 yards, including TD runs of 51 and 64 yards. On the season, L-P quarterback Brendan Boudreau has completed 17 of 32 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns, including a 19-yard TD pass to Mikey Hartman against Metamora. L-P has beaten Woodstock North 21-13 and 49-7 the last two years.

FND pick: La Salle-Peru

St. Bede (1-1) at Walther Christian (0-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: 29-26 Walther (2004 playoffs)

About the Bruins: St. Bede will make the hour and a half trip to Melrose Park for its first ever Chicagoland Prairie Conference game. The Bruins won their opener 34-25 against Tuscola but lost 38-13 to Mercer County in Week 2. QB Max Bray has rushed for 257 yards and four touchdowns this season, including 42 yards and a TD last week. He’s also passed for 234 yards on 28 of 42 passing with a touchdown and five interceptions.

About the Broncos: Walther Christian has lost 15 consecutive games. The Broncos’ last win was a 26-18 victory over Christ the King on Sept. 25, 2021. Walther Christian lost 40-0 to Christ the King in Week 1 this season and 49-2 to Leo last week.

FND pick: St. Bede

Bureau Valley (1-1) at Hall-Putnam County (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 44-34 Hall (2021)

About the Storm: Bureau Valley won 26-7 over Erie-Prophetstown in the season opener but came up short in a 21-14 loss to Monmouth-Roseville in Week 2. Elijah Endress has four touchdowns on the season for the Storm. He’s rushed for 160 yards on 26 carries, including 106 yards on 14 attempts last week, while catching one pass for an 18-yard TD in Week 1. Cameron Lemons has run for 196 yards and 27 carries this season, and QB Bryce Helms has 100 rushing yards and two TDs on 23 carries. Helms also has completed 11 of 22 passes for 115 yards and a TD. Defensively, Connor Scott leads the Storm with 23 tackles, including two tackles for loss. The Storm have forced five turnovers (three interceptions, two fumbles). Jon Dybeck has intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble.

About the Red Devils: Hall rolled to a 46-6 rout of Riverdale in the Red Devils’ home opener in Week 2. QB Gianni Guerrini ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, while Braden Curran had 68 yards and a TD on seven attempts. Tristan Redcliff, Aiden Redcliff and Miguel Reveles also ran for touchdowns for the Red Devils last week. Hall recorded two safeties against Riverale, as Jacob Mongan recorded a sack in the end zone and the Rams snapped the ball out of the end zone.

FND pick: Hall

Mendota (0-2) at Kewanee (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 35-34 Kewanee (2022)

About the Trojans: Mendota has been outscored 110-8 this season, losing 54-0 to Morrison and 56-8 to Orion. The Trojans have managed 108 rushing yards and 216 passing yards . Wyatt Ossman has scored the only points for Mendota this season. He ran for a 5-yard TD in the fourth quarter in Week 2 and caught the two-point conversion pass from Justin Randolph. Last week, the Trojans allowed an interception and fumble returned for touchdowns. Mendota gave up four TD passes to Orion quarterback Kale Filler.

About the Boilermakers: Kewanee has beaten Sherrard (28-21) and Erie-Prophetstown (28-0). Brady Clark threw for a 39-yard TD, ran for a 2-yard TD and returned an interception for a score. In Week 1, Clark ran for TDs of 5 and 37 yards and threw for a 25-yard TD. Alex Duarte caught a TD pass and rushed for a 4-yard TD in Week 2 and had a 3-yard TD run in the opener. The Boilermakers have beaten Mendota in both meetings since the Trojans joined the Three Rivers, winning 35-34 last year and 56-7 in the fall of 2021.

FND pick: Kewanee

Princeton (1-1) at Newman (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 37-0 Princeton (2022)

About the Tigers: Princeton is coming off its first regular-season loss since losing 49-21 to Kewanee on Sept. 24, 2021. The next week the Tigers beat Newman 41-0. Princeton, which was ranked No. 1 in Class 3A by the Associated Press, lost 22-21 to Morrison last week on a late field goal. The Tigers allowed touchdown passes of 19, 58 and 30 yards. Princeton’s Casey Etheridge has rushed for 321 yards and five TDs this season. Will Lott has competed 12 of 20 passes for 232 yards and three TDs, including six passes to Noah LaPorte for 153 yards and two TDs. The Tigers have won the last three games against Newman.

About the Comets: Newman has pulled out a pair of close wins to start the season, topping Rockridge 12-7 and Sherrard 16-10. In Week 1, sophomore quarterback Evan Buschman capped a 92-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass with five seconds left to lift the Comets to the win. Against Sherrard, the Comets put together a 75-yard drive that ended with a TD run by Grennan with 4:15 left to put Newman up 16-3 to help seal the win. Grennan ran for 53 yards on nine carries and scored both two-point conversions against Sherrard, while Carter Rude ran 14 times for 58 yards.

FND pick: Princeton

Ridgeview-Lexington (0-2) at Fieldcrest (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 43-0 Fieldcrest (2019)

About the Mustangs: Ridgeview-Lexington has a new coach in Matt Barnes, who replaces the retired Hal Chiodo. After back-to-back semifinal appearances and only five losses over the last two seasons, the Mustangs have lost their first two games, 41-13 to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and 39-32 to Rockridge.

About the Knights: Fieldcrest fell to 1-1 with a 42-8 loss to El Paso-Gridley last week in a Heart of Illinois Conference crossover. The Knights beat Dwight 20-19 in a nonconference game in the opener. Eddie Lorton has led the Fieldcrest offense, rushing for 170 yards and four touchdowns on 44 carries.

FND pick: Ridgeview-Lexington

8-man: Amboy co-op (2-0) at Martinsville (2-0)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Clippers: Amboy has rolled through the first two weeks of the season, winning 46-0 over Unity Christian and 80-8 over River Ridge. The Clippers are leaving at 1 p.m. Friday to make the 222-mile trip to Martinsville.

About the Bluestreaks: Martinsville routed Metro-East Lutheran 56-0 in Week 2. The Bluestreaks opened the season with a 22-14 victory at Milford.

FND pick: Amboy