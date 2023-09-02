South Elgin scores in final seconds to beat Glenbard East, keep Upstate Eight winning streak alive

LOMBARD – Glenbard East came within seconds of snapping South Elgin’s 24-game Upstate Eight Conference winning streak in Lombard Friday night.

A last-second scoring pass put the Storm up 17-14 and preserved the string of league wins.

Glenbard East took the lead midway through the second quarter and stayed on top until the Storm’s last score.

Trailing the Rams 14-10 with less than 15 seconds left to play, South Elgin lined up on Glenbard East’s 5-yard line. Quarterback John Ginnan took the snap, rolled to his right and connected with Ishmael George, who was in the back right corner of the end zone for the winning TD.

“I think we had to overcome a lot of adversity from a wild week at school and we wanted to make sure tonight we played as hard as we possibility could,” said South Elgin coach Dragan Teonic, referring to the car accident that killed two South Elgin students on Tuesday

“I thought it was awesome, I think we overcame five four-down conversions and we had two turnovers. But those turnovers were overcome with the fact that we were able to get a sack in a key situation, a blocked field goal and a really good two-minute drill.”

South Elgin football players (in white) join with their coaches and members of the Glenbard East football team and staff for a moment of silence for two South Elgin students who were killed in a crash Thursday. Players gathered on the 50-yard line before the start of Friday's game in Lombard. South Elgin football players (in white) join with their coaches and members of the Glenbard East football team and staff for a moment of silence for two South Elgin students who were killed in a crash Thursday. Players gathered on the 50-yard line before the start of Friday's game in Lombard. (Paul Valade)

On its last possession before the Storm’s winning TD, Glenbard East just missed an opportunity to extend its lead.

Glenbard East fans cheered as they saw Matthew Larson cross the goal line on a 1-yard run in a second down and goal situation. However, the play was called back due to a Rams’ penalty.

Glenbard East (1-1, 1-1) couldn’t advance the football on the next two plays. Facing fourth down and 12 yards from the goal line, the Rams attempted a field goal, which was blocked.

South Elgin (2-0, 2-0) scored on its opening drive of the game, completing the series with a 20-yard pass from Ginnan to Jabari Pruitt and led 7-0 after the first quarter.

Glenbard East tied the game 7-7, six seconds into the second quarter on a 1-yard scamper by Larsen. The Rams took a 14-7 lead on their third series of the game. The drive started with Ram Quami Stanton picking off a Ginnan pass at Glenbard East’s 33-yard line and returning it to the Storm’s 49-yard line. After five Larsen carries moved the ball to South Elgin’s 11-yard line, Rams QB Blake Salvino connected with Amonte Cook, who was standing left front corner of the end zone.

The Storm ran out of time and downs in its attempt to tie the game before the end of the first half. South Elgin’s drive stalled at the Rams’ 13-yard line. Facing fourth down and seconds left on the clock, Junior Sam Cutinello booted a 28-yard field goal, pulling South Elgin within 14-10 at halftime.

