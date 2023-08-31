FND Team of the Week MVP: Cary-Grove defensive back Jack Rocen

Cary-Grove defensive back Jack Rocen had a big night in the Trojans’ 23-12 victory Friday over Bulington Central.

Rocen, a senior, had six tackles on defense and returned a punt 34 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter that capped C-G’s scoring in the Fox Valley Conference win.

Video: Team of the Week MVP: Jack Rocen, Cary-Grove Cary-Grove football DB Jack Rocen is the Team of the Week MVP for Week 1

Rocen was voted the FridayNightDrive.com Team of the Week MVP by readers with 451 votes, the most for any player out of almost 9,000 votes. Team of the Week is sponsored by SGKR Injury Attorneys.

Rocen answered a few questions from Northwest Herald sports writer Joe Stevenson.

What do you remember most about Friday’s game?

Rocen: I remember getting locked in before the game with all of my teammates.

Was that your first varsity touchdown on the punt return and what did it feel like?

Rocen: No, it wasn’t my first varsity touchdown, and it felt great knowing my teammates made perfect blocks for me on the punt and to return it for a touchdown. I couldn’t have done it without them.

If you could play football at any college, which one would you pick?

Rocen: Tennessee. It’s my favorite school and I love the tour I went on.

If you had the No. 1 pick in fantasy football, who would you take?

Rocen: I would take Josh Allen or Justin Jefferson.

What is one of your most prized possessions?

Rocen: The state ring from my sophomore year, because it is a very hard thing to earn.

What is the last really good book you read?

Rocen: “Tuesdays With Morrie,” by Mitch Albom. It taught a good lesson on don’t take anything for granted and to do everything you wanna do before it’s too late. (Assistant) coach Eric Chandler got me onto that book.

What is your dream job?

Rocen: My dream job is to be a conservation officer because I like being in nature.

Which of your teammates really makes you laugh?

Rocen: Connor Anderson, because he has a funny sense of humor and can always bring a smile to anyone’s face.

What are your three favorite football movies?

Rocen: “Friday Night Lights,” “Rudy” and “Remember The Titans.”

Who had the biggest influence on your football career?

Rocen: My brother Patrick, who’s three years older, he always supports me and helps me with football-related stuff.