August 31, 2023
BCR Leaderboard for Week 1 (2023)

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Casey Etheridge gets loose at Monmouth-Roseville Friday night. Princeton won 40-0.

Princeton's Casey Etheridge gets loose at Monmouth-Roseville Friday night. He rushed for 234 yards and 4 touchdowns. (Mike Vaughn)

Here’s a look at the area statisical leaders through Week 1

Scoring1 PT2 PTTDPoints
C. Etheridge (P)02426
E. Endress (BV)00318
M. Bray (SB)00318
B. Helms (BV)0016
H. Hueneburg (SB)0016
A. Ankiewicz (SB)0016
N. LaPorte (P)0016
A. Christiansen (P)0016
B. Curran (H)0016
G. Guerrini (H)0016
B. Shane (BV)2002
C. Benavidez (P)2002
D. Weatherspoon (H)2002
RushingAttYardsYPCTD
C. Etheridge (P)1323418.04
M. Bray (SB)222159.83
C. Lemons (BV)171126.80
B. Curran (H)67212.01
G. Guerrini (H)20603.01
J. Bacidore (H)11585.30
A. Christiansen (P)8556.90
PassingC-A-IYardsTD
M. Bray (SB)15-22-11581
W. Lott (P)4-8-11262
B. Helms (BV)5-12-1801
G. Guerini (H)2-5-0150
ReceivingRecYardsYPCTD
N. LaPorte (P)310635.01
A. Ankiewicz55511.01
J. DeLaTorre (SB)44110.20
B. Shane (BV)23819.00
C. Chhimm (BV)22412.00
A. Christiansen (P)12020.01
E. Endress (BV)11818.01