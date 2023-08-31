BCR Leaderboard for Week 1 (2023)

Here’s a look at the area statisical leaders through Week 1
|Scoring
|1 PT
|2 PT
|TD
|Points
|C. Etheridge (P)
|0
|2
|4
|26
|E. Endress (BV)
|0
|0
|3
|18
|M. Bray (SB)
|0
|0
|3
|18
|B. Helms (BV)
|0
|0
|1
|6
|H. Hueneburg (SB)
|0
|0
|1
|6
|A. Ankiewicz (SB)
|0
|0
|1
|6
|N. LaPorte (P)
|0
|0
|1
|6
|A. Christiansen (P)
|0
|0
|1
|6
|B. Curran (H)
|0
|0
|1
|6
|G. Guerrini (H)
|0
|0
|1
|6
|B. Shane (BV)
|2
|0
|0
|2
|C. Benavidez (P)
|2
|0
|0
|2
|D. Weatherspoon (H)
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|Att
|Yards
|YPC
|TD
|C. Etheridge (P)
|13
|234
|18.0
|4
|M. Bray (SB)
|22
|215
|9.8
|3
|C. Lemons (BV)
|17
|112
|6.8
|0
|B. Curran (H)
|6
|72
|12.0
|1
|G. Guerrini (H)
|20
|60
|3.0
|1
|J. Bacidore (H)
|11
|58
|5.3
|0
|A. Christiansen (P)
|8
|55
|6.9
|0
|Passing
|C-A-I
|Yards
|TD
|M. Bray (SB)
|15-22-1
|158
|1
|W. Lott (P)
|4-8-1
|126
|2
|B. Helms (BV)
|5-12-1
|80
|1
|G. Guerini (H)
|2-5-0
|15
|0
|Receiving
|Rec
|Yards
|YPC
|TD
|N. LaPorte (P)
|3
|106
|35.0
|1
|A. Ankiewicz
|5
|55
|11.0
|1
|J. DeLaTorre (SB)
|4
|41
|10.2
|0
|B. Shane (BV)
|2
|38
|19.0
|0
|C. Chhimm (BV)
|2
|24
|12.0
|0
|A. Christiansen (P)
|1
|20
|20.0
|1
|E. Endress (BV)
|1
|18
|18.0
|1