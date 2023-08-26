Forreston outlasts Fulton in rivalry rematch

FORRESTON – Still smarting a bit from a 30-28 conference loss to Fulton last year, Forreston coach Keynon Janicke had to feel his team was headed that direction again after a disappointing first half in which four of five promising drives stalled out.

Trailing 18-8 and kicking off to the Steamers to start the second half, Forreston needed a spark to get them out of their lethargy and prevent a repeat of 2022.

“Last year’s game me a heart attack,” Janicke said. “After the first drive tonight when we didn’t score, I didn’t see much energy or grit. We needed to be more physical. They were more than we were.”

In a complete turnaround, the Cardinals rebounded for a 22-18 win between the No. 3 and No. 4 teams in 1A.

“Our coaches got on us really badly,” said Kaleb Sanders, who scored the clinching touchdown midway through the fourth quarter on a 16-yard cutback run. “We came out and proved what kind of grit we had. Once we got the defensive stop, we turned the switch and took control.”

The play Sanders was referring to was an interception on the second play of the second half. Sophomore Carson Akins picked off Fulton’s Dom Kramer (11-21-1 for 179 yards) near midfield.

“It was a huge thing for a sophomore and allowed us to get back in the game,” Janicke said.

Fullback Owen Mulder, who Janicke called a tank, ran for 10 yards to start a 57-yard scoring drive. Dane Setterstrom added 22 yards and Mulder capped it with a 1-yard score after converting a fourth-and-goal one play previous.

That pulled the Cardinals within 18-14 and whatever physical advantage Fulton had in the first half began to dissipate. Additionally, Steamer players began to suffer cramping and minor injuries.

“Their power running game got us at the end,” Fulton coach Patrick Lower said. “They made plays when they had to.”

Fulton's Dom Kramer (4) runs for a gain against Forreston on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Up until that point, it was Fulton making the plays, converting its first four 4th-down attempts, the last of which was Kramer scrambling for nine yards after Forreston was within 18-14. Unfortunately for the Steamers, they were unable to take advantage and turned the ball over on downs after a pass to Baylen Damhoff at the back of the end zone fell incomplete in double coverage.

Earlier, Kramer and Damhoff connected on a 60-yard scoring bomb on a perfectly executed play. The two other first-half Fulton scores came on fourth-and-goal passes to Trevor Tiesman and Jacob Huisenga.

“Those were deflators,” Janicke said. “It’s the kind of adversity we need to respond to. Fourth downs really hurt us.”

Ahead 18-14 going into the fourth quarter, the Steamer defense stopped Mulder on a fourth down. But, a three-and-out gave the ball back to Forreston.

Taking over at their own 42-yard line after a punt, the precision Forreston rushing attack, quarterbacked by sophomore newcomer Brady Gill, went 10 plays for its final score. During the drive, three Steamer players went down with cramping.

“Heat was a factor,” Janicke said. “I’m proud of our work regimen and the way our guys were able to stay physical.”

Down 22-18, Fulton dug itself an even bigger hole with Damhoff mishandling the ensuing kickoff and Kramer flagged for intentional grounding. With 5:16 left, Fulton had a second-and-20 from its own 5-yard line.

It was a limping Tiesman snagging a 32-yard pass to give the Steamers hope. After a 10-yard penalty (8-for-70 for Fulton), Huisenga caught a 15-yarder to move his team into the red zone.

“Fulton is an outstanding team and their coaches do a great job having them ready to play,” Janicke said. “For a young team, they gave us all we could handle.”

It wasn’t until Coehen Kerchner stopping a scrambling Kramer on a solo tackle on fourth-and-1 to preserve the victory that Janicke could finally relax.

“I was pass-first,” Kerchner said. “When he rolled out, I took my chance and crashed on him.”

Forreston finished with 304 yards rushing with Micah Nelson (13-87), Mulder (15-64) and Alex Ryia (7-56) leading the way. Fulton had 301 yards of offense on 122 rushing and 179 passing.