Toby Moore: The quiet ways we’re connected to one another

Ever have that feeling like someone you care about might need you? So you call. And when they answer, they say, “I can’t believe you called … I’m really struggling today.”

Or maybe it goes the other way. Someone’s been on your mind all day, and then your phone rings. It’s them. “I was just thinking about you,” you say.

Someone I knew lost her sister without warning. And that very night, she had a vivid dream that her sister came to her and said goodbye.

We tend to write that off as a coincidence, and maybe in some ways it is. But it also points to something we all sense: life doesn’t divide cleanly into separate little islands.

Physics has a phenomenon that doesn’t explain dreams or intuition, but it does challenge our certainty about what “separate” means. It’s called quantum entanglement, and it’s a big enough deal that in 2022, the Nobel Prize in Physics went to scientists who confirmed this link is real in the way quantum theory predicts.

Quantum entanglement is a strange concept.

If you take two particles that were created together or interacted in a special way, they can become linked. Then, if you separate them – even across vast distances – and measure a property of each one, the results are connected in a very precise way.

It’s not that one particle sends a message to the other. And it’s not that they secretly agreed in advance on how to respond.

At a fundamental level, they were never truly independent things. They are parts of one shared physical system – even when space stretches between them.

Entanglement has been studied for almost 100 years. Albert Einstein would argue with other scientists that this cannot be true. And if it is true, it might look like information is traveling faster than the speed of light, or that the particles had hidden instructions baked in all along.

The concept of quantum entanglement deeply bothered Einstein.

Einstein wanted physics to describe a world where things are real and local – where stuff doesn’t act as if it’s connected across space. He famously complained about what he called “spooky action at a distance.”

Physics doesn’t prove that dreams are messages or that thoughts travel through space. It proves something quieter – and in some ways more demanding: separation is not as clean as we think.

We like neat little boxes: school, work, family, health, stress, sleep. But real life doesn’t stay in boxes.

Sleep affects mood. Mood affects choices. Choices affect relationships. Relationships affect stress.

Stress affects sleep. You don’t get to fix one corner forever and ignore the rest without paying for it later.

You see this in families. You grow up swearing you’ll never sound like your father, never worry like your mother, never handle money or anger or silence the way they did. And then one day, there it is – in your tone, in your posture, in your reflex. You may live in a different city and hold different opinions, but you were shaped inside a system. You don’t get to pretend you were built alone.

You see it in long marriages. After 20 or 30 years, couples don’t just share an address – they share rhythms. One person’s stress level changes the temperature of the whole house. One person’s discipline with health or spending quietly stabilizes everything else. Pull one thread, and the fabric moves.

You see it in your body. Miss sleep for a week, and your patience will thin out. Let stress run unchecked and see how it shows up in your blood pressure, your conversations, your decisions. Start walking every evening and notice how many other things begin to shift. Nothing lives in isolation.

You even see it in communities. When one steady person stops showing up, the room feels different. When one person decides to lead, to forgive, to apologize, to show up consistently, the entire dynamic adjusts.

The uncomfortable truth is this: you are not a private event.

You are a system. Your home is a system. Your habits are a system. Your relationships are a system. We are all connected.

Very little you do actually stops with you.

• Toby Moore is a Shaw Local News Network columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He can be reached at feedback@shawmedia.com.