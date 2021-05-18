Death notices: May 18, 2021

Death notices

<strong>Brenda Lonette Johnson</strong>, 52, of Kankakee, passed away May 8, 2021, at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Dolores Jean Mack (nee Mandella)</strong>, 91, of Gardner, passed away Saturday (May 15, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Adeline Elizabeth Zegers (nee Swinford)</strong>, 93, of Aldie, Va., and formerly of Custer Park, passed away April 24, 2021, at her home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Gary Dean Beegle</strong>, 63, of Chebanse, were held May 5 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Morris Baker officiating. Gary passed away April 29, 2021. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers were Shayla Triplett, Shane Merritt, Joshua Witthoft, Michael Denoyer, Roy Wood and Joshua Beegle.

Funeral services for <strong>Mary Lou Elmhorst</strong>, 90, of Herscher, were held May 5 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Herscher, with the Rev. Eric J. Brown officiating. Mary passed away . Burial was in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Herscher. Pallbearers were Shawn and Cory Smith, Neil Citro, Matt Britt, Jim Woods, Austin Kruse, Nate Emery and Vince Yarmoska.

Funeral services for <strong>James Michael Palinski,</strong> 71, of Bonfield, were held May 4 at Sacred Heart Church, Goodrich, with the Rev. Ron Neitzke officiating. James passed away April 26, 2021. Burial was in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in L’Erable. Pallbearers were P.J. Denault, Austin Trkulja, Donald Bonds, Kurt Burton, and Eric and Mark Palinski.