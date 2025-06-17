Law Enforcement Torch Run Heats Up Bourbonnais, passing through town Wednesday

Participants pose for a photo during the 2024 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois. (Provided by Village of Bourbonnais)

BOURBONNAIS – The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois will make its way through Kankakee County on Wednesday, June 18.

Police officers throughout the county will be participating in the intrastate relay.

The Bourbonnais Police will be passed the Flame of Hope and begin their role as “Guardians of the Flame” beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. from 9000N Road in Manteno and heading southbound on N. Convent St. (Route 45/52).

Officers will pick up additional runners and bicycle riders at 5000N Rd (formerly 1 Cigna Dr.) and continue south on N. Convent St. to the Olivet Nazarene University ROTC building on S. Main St. in Bourbonnais, with an approximate 3:00 p.m. arrival.

The torch will then be passed to City of Kankakee officers to complete the final leg in Kankakee County concluding at Bird Park in Kankakee.

Approximately 3,000 officers carry the Flame of Hope nearly 1,500 miles, running and biking through thousands of Illinois communities to its final destination - the Opening Ceremony of the Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games in Normal, Ill., held on June 20, at 7:30 p.m. this year.

“We always appreciate the community coming out and supporting us and this special cause,” Bourbonnais Interim Police Chief Jason Sztuba said.

“Spectators are invited and encouraged to cheer on officers and families throughout the route.”

The Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run hosts a variety of annual fundraising events such as the Polar Plunge and Dunkin’ Cop on a Rooftop, which recently took place May 16, at both Bourbonnais Dunkin’ locations.

The Bourbonnais Police Department is pleased to announce, based upon the generosity of officers and the greater community, they were able to raise $9,000 for Special Olympics Illinois athletes.

To learn more about the Bourbonnais Police Department and its community policing events, visit villageofbourbonnais.com/residents/police-department.