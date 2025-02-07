Kankakee suspected attempted burglary (NOTES)

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested Brandon T. Jones, 18, of Bourbonnais, and Anthony J. Romano-Boyd, 19, of Kankakee, and charged them both with attempted burglary and criminal trespass for an incident that occurred Jan. 31.

Chief Frank Kosman said a resident in the 1100 block of South Seventh Avenue reported that two subjects attempted to break into the resident's house. The resident's security camera recorded the incident.

The resident posted the recording on the Neighbors By Ring app. Based on the information provided to police from the community after viewing the video, Jones and Romano-Boyd were arrested.