The Community Widow/Widower Support Group will meet on Saturday, May 17 at 9 a.m. at Grace Community United Methodist Church, located at 735 Main Street NW in Bourbonnais.

All widows and widowers are invited to attend regardless of religious affiliation.

The group meets every other month, with the remaining dates of July 19, Sept. 20 and Nov. 15.

For more information, call Peggy Sue at 815-922-2079 or visit www.bourbonnaisgrace.org.