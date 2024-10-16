Church Briefs: Oct. 16, 2024

<strong>Lasagna Dinners To-Go</strong>

The United Women of Faith of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee are selling Lasagna To-Go Dinners from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 17.

Dinners include two pieces of lasagna and breadsticks and cost $15.

Pre-orders have ended.

Checks should be payable to UWF and mailed to Asbury at 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, IL 60901.

For more information, call the church at 815-933-4408.

<strong>Operation Christmas Child Missions Market</strong>

Operation Christmas Child Missions Market will be held on Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Peoples Church in Bourbonnais, 6644 N. 1000 W. Road. All proceeds go to Operation Christmas Child.

<strong>St. Patrick’s Church Harvest Social/card party</strong>

This year’s St. Patrick’s Church Harvest Social and Card Party will be held at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 30 at the Wilton Center Community Building, 14355 W. Joliet Road, Manhattan. Tickets cost $10 each, and lunch will be served. There will be door prizes and a split-the-pot raffle.